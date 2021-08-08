87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada reaches new milestone in coronavirus-related deaths

By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 8, 2021 - 3:04 pm
 
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondr ...
Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondra Contreras during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Public health officials in Nevada reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 6,000.

That grim milestone comes as Nevada grapples with a fourth wave of infections due largely to the spread of the delta variant. The death toll now sits at 6,005.

“This is another significant and heartbreaking milestone for our State,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “My heart aches alongside all of the Nevada families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

“Kathy and I send our condolences to those who have lost a cherished family member or friend to this virus, and please know the State of Nevada will always keep their legacy and their memory in our hearts.”

Friday was the third straight day the state has reported more than 20 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported 1,299 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the cumulative case total to 363,574.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

New cases were well above the moving two-week average of 936 cases per day. The state has averaged nine deaths per day over the same period.

Candice McDaniel, deputy director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters Friday afternoon that the current surge is nearing last summer’s case levels. Hospitalizations, she said, have exceeded the levels officials saw during last summer’s wave of infections.

Numbers released Friday by the state showed 1,230 people hospitalized throughout Nevada for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a decrease of three patients from the previous day.

Last week, the rising disease metrics led to a new mask mandate for indoor public spaces. The mandate applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike in counties with high rates of transmission, which include Clark County.

Statewide, the two-week positivity rate is at 15.8 percent, more than three times higher than the 5 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization to stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s two-week positivity rate remained unchanged from the previous day at 16.7 percent.

Health officials in the county reported 956 new cases Friday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 285,938. All 26 deaths reported in the state on Friday were from Clark County.

County figures are reflected in statewide totals.

Sisolak has urged Nevadans to get vaccinated against the virus.

“The vaccines are free, safe and incredibly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” he said in a Friday statement.

A total of 48.24 percent of Nevadans 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

McDaniel, the deputy director of the state health department, said vaccines are the way out of the pandemic. She said the state is encouraging those who have waited to now get the jab.

“We are constantly exploring ways to protect public health and our economy and jobs through this current surge, but we remind the public that their role is critical, and please continue masking and get your shot,” she said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigate a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, ...
3 suspected of torturing, throwing man off cliff near Pahrump
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County investigators believe a Las Vegas man was beaten, thrown off a cliff and shot because a woman believed that the man had hurt her child.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Enduring triple-digit temperatures, Rob and Laine Brubaker w ...
Pahrump tree service sees spike after July storms
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In the aftermath of the torrential storms last week, landscaping and tree service businesses have seen a spike in the number of service calls as of late.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times There was a large turnout for the Nye County Commissi ...
Nye County’s internal mask policy unchanged
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, July 31, a new state mask mandate went into effect in Nevada and with Nye County one of the dozen counties subject to the new requirements, the Nye County Commission addressed the county’s internal mask policy during its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows the mud and flood ...
Nye County and Pahrump staff, volunteers applauded for storm response
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that local governmental staff is acclaimed for the work they do each and every day to keep the county and its various towns running smoothly, but following the two major thunderstorms that blew through the Pahrump Valley last week, there was an absolute outpouring of gratitude for these men and women whose efforts and energy were crucial in responding to the local weather emergency.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Public input is being sought on a proposal to begin co ...
‘Flightseeing’ tours above Death Valley proposed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Provided there’s enough support, limited aircraft tours above Death Valley National Park could become a reality, as the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public feedback on the plan, according to Public Information Officer Abby Wines.

Pahrump artist nabs multiple musical awards in 2021
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Artistic passion takes many forms and for local resident John Michael Ferrari, it’s music and entertaining others that fires his enthusiasm.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2021 Back to School Fair in Pahrump was held on Saturday ...
Hundreds of Pahrump students benefit from Back to School Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2021-2022 school year is set to begin in just a few days, and thanks to the combined efforts of NyE Communities Coalition staff, volunteers and generous contributors throughout the community, hundreds of area youth are now stocked up on supplies necessary to tackle the coming academic challenges.