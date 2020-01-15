54°F
News

Nevada reports increase in active registered voters

Staff Report
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,574,740, an increase of 0.70%.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 4,356 (0.73%), while Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 2,836 (0.54%).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 2,878 (0.83%), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 770 (1.11%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 148 (0.93%). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties increased by 19 (0.15%).

Of the 1,574,740 active registered voters in Nevada:

602,999 are Democrats (38.29%);

523,669 are Republicans (33.25%);

348,859 are Nonpartisan (22.15%);

70,315 are members of the Independent American Party (4.47%);

16,021 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.02%); and

12,877 are members of other minor political parties (0.82%).

Details were announced in a Jan. 2 news release.

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found under the Election Center on the internet at bit.ly/2NKkfAM

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Erika Gerling, board treasurer, far left, ...
Visions for future of Beatty discussed at town meeting
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

How do residents of Beatty view their community, and what do they want its future and mission to be? Those were the questions under consideration at a gathering of individual citizens, business and organizational representatives in the Beatty Community Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Years-old Pahrump Library policy already bans weapons, historically unenforced
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, the local community has been agitating about a possible ban on firearms in the story room at the Pahrump Community Library. But according to the library’s general rules of conduct policy, “weapons” have been forbidden at the library as a whole for many years.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows Sandy Jennings explaining ...
Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump ...
Pahrump Realtor receives award
Staff Report

A Pahrump area real estate professional has been recognized for efforts in the industry in 2019.

Thinkstock The IRS Free File program opened on Jan. 10. Qualifying taxpayers can start their 20 ...
Get a head start on filing 2019 taxes
Staff Report

Some taxpayers can get an early start on filing their federal income taxes for the 2020 season.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times T-Mobile works to open a new store at 20 S. Highway 160 at ...
T-Mobile builds Pahrump presence
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wireless company is opening a new retail store in Pahrump.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

(Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Census 2020: What you need to know
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you prepared to take the 2020 Census? Here are tips for participating in the headcount online, by mail and over the phone. And census takers are still needed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A woman visiting from Canada, won $779,384.13 on an Aristoc ...
Canadian visitor hits jackpot at Road House Casino
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Canadian retiree who walked into Terrible’s Road House Casino on Saturday, Jan. 4, later walked out after hitting a small fortune.