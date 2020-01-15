Nevada reports increase in active registered voters

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,574,740, an increase of 0.70%.

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 2,878 (0.83%), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 770 (1.11%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 148 (0.93%). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties increased by 19 (0.15%).

Of the 1,574,740 active registered voters in Nevada:

■ 602,999 are Democrats (38.29%);

■ 523,669 are Republicans (33.25%);

■ 348,859 are Nonpartisan (22.15%);

■ 70,315 are members of the Independent American Party (4.47%);

■ 16,021 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.02%); and

■ 12,877 are members of other minor political parties (0.82%).

Details were announced in a Jan. 2 news release.

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found under the Election Center on the internet at bit.ly/2NKkfAM