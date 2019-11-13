52°F
Nevada secures higher bond rating

Staff Report
November 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

S&P Global Ratings announced that it upgraded Nevada’s general obligation bond rating to AA+ from AA, marking the first time the state achieved the firm’s prestigious rating since 2006, the Nevada state treasurer’s office announced.

S&P also upgraded the state’s highway revenue improvement bonds to AAA from AA+, which applies to over $745 million of outstanding bonds, and its certificates of participation to AA from AA-.

“The upgrade reflects Nevada’s continued strong structural budget management and strong budgeted reserves that position the state well for the next downturn,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Sussan Corson said in a news release from the state last week.

S&P’s announcement follows positive ratings and findings from Moody’s Investors Services and Fitch Ratings.

On Nov. 5, Moody’s also upgraded the state’s bond rating to Aa1 from Aa2 for the first time since 2010 to reflect, “…the state’s strong and growing economy as demonstrated by robust employment and population growth and an increase in rainy day reserves.”

Fitch also announced it would maintain the state’s AA+ rating, citing among other things, “employment growth across a broad range of sectors, positive trends in tourism and gaming, and improvement in the housing market.”

As a result of these upgrades, Nevada will save money in future bond issuances, including the anticipated $197 million bonds slated for later this month.

“I’m excited to see that our state’s fiscal performance and management combined with the economic progress we’ve made in recent years is being recognized by global financial markets as a sign of stability and investment potential,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “I look forward to continue working with Treasurer Conine, state officials, and stakeholders to diversify our economy, promote job growth, and practice good stewardship with our state budget to ensure that Nevada’s continued progress reaches every household.”

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said: “We are very proud that the rating agencies and broader market recognize Nevada’s robust financial performance and management, solid rainy day fund, and the strength of our growing economy and population.

“Thanks to Governor Sisolak, the Legislature, and Treasurer’s Office, Nevada is well-positioned to further grow the economy, create good-paying jobs, and invest in building a better future for all of our residents.”

THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Inc. Interim Chief Executive Dick Peck spe ...
Interim leader Peck departs from Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Dick Peck, the interim leader of Valley Electric Association Inc., forecast a bright future for the rural electric co-op on his departure.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

 
Ex-Nevada Test Site workers honored on Cold War Patriots Day
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Test Site workers who died in 2019 year were honored Monday at the 11th Annual Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley is seeking the Republican nomination for ...
Bradley holds second campaign event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The calendars have yet to even turn to the new year and already the 2020 election season is well underway, with candidates for many of the offices that will be up for election jumping right into engaging with the communities they wish to represent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is shown addressing a crowd ...
Hafen II hosts Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 election may still be many months away but many candidates across the Silver State are wasting no time in launching their campaigns and connecting with the voters who will ultimately decide their fate next year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School JROTC posts the colors ...
Veterans Day celebrated throughout Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is always quite a special occasion in the Pahrump Valley, where the population is well known for supporting its troops and former service members.

Dr. Tony Alamo, left, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, speaks during a meeting of the ...
Regulators let youths under 18 take part in charitable lotteries
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The decision to allow youths under 18 to participate in charitable lotteries was more controversial than expected, but the Nevada Gaming Commission agreed to allow it.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four dogs perished in a structure fire along the 1400 block ...
Floor collapses as Pahrump fire chief battles blaze
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s fire chief sustained injuries while battling a house fire late last month, a blaze that killed four dogs.

Thinkstock For the third consecutive quarter, business owners highlighted attracting customers ...
Business owners highlight priority issues
Staff Report

Small business owners showed continued optimism for their businesses and the U.S. economy in the latest Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. Respondents also signaled which issues are most important to them in next year’s elections.