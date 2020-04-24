77°F
Nevada to receive $7.2 million in federal funding to fight COVID-19

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 23, 2020 - 11:39 pm
 
Updated April 23, 2020 - 11:42 pm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending additional resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of the nation’s response to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release on Thursday.

The CDC is awarding $631 million to 64 jurisdictions across the U.S., using funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 through the existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) cooperative agreement. Nevada is pegged to receive $7.2 million in funding.

“This new funding secured from Congress by President Trump will help public health departments across America continue to battle COVID-19 and expand their capacity for testing, contact tracing, and containment,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The professionals who staff America’s state, local, tribal, and territorial public health departments have played a vital role in protecting Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, by reporting and analyzing surveillance data, tracing the spread of the virus, and developing scientific guidelines appropriate for local communities. As we look toward re-opening the economy, the work of these dedicated public health officials is only going to get more important, and the Trump Administration and CDC will be working right alongside them to assist.”

Nevada had previously received over $6.5 million from the CDC for its efforts to fight COVID-19.

“This infusion of additional funding into the nation’s public health infrastructure will strengthen our capacity to implement tried and true containment measures,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “The ability to implement aggressive contact tracing, surveillance and testing will be fundamental to protecting vulnerable populations as the nation takes steps to reopen and Americans begin returning to their daily lives.”

The CDC funding may be used for things such as establishing or enhancing the ability to identify COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and follow-up and implementing appropriate containment measures. The funds can also be used for improving morbidity and mortality surveillance, improving testing capacity, the protection of vulnerable and high-risk people and controlling COVID-19 and working with health care systems to manage and monitor system capacity.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

THE LATEST
A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
DAN SIMMONS: Discover natural adventures during forced slowdown
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I sit here in isolation, I have been thinking of what it means to the hunter, fisher or people interested in the outdoor experience and found a positive thought on isolation. Outdoor folks have always valued that quiet solitary experience, and now is a good time to pass it on.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.
NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Remote Area Medical to return to Pahrump for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will return to the Pahrump Valley for the fifth consecutive year this October and event committee members are already deeply immersed in preparations for this large-scale free medical services clinic.

Getty Images On Monday, April 20 the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Council of State Chamber ...
U.S. Chamber urges swift enactment of new funding
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically greeted the news Tuesday, April 21 that the administration and Congress have reached a deal to increase funding for small business owners under the CARES Act and called for swift enactment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A College of Southern Nevada professor guides her High Dese ...
Corrections Department turns to distance learning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections is providing adult education and postsecondary education to its offenders thanks to distance learning strategies established with education providers throughout Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center staff and inmates are wearing p ...
COVID-19 hits jail in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two detention center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
Nye County Commission strikes down new subdivision request
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposed development agreement for the North Canyon Homes subdivision has been shot down by the Nye County Commission but there is opportunity for the applicant, Ken Murphy, to salvage the project if he proves willing to acquiesce to the commission’s desire to see larger lot sizes incorporated into the subdivision design.