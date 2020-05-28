92°F
News

Nevada unemployment rate tops in US in April

Staff Report
May 28, 2020 - 12:45 pm
 

Nevada has highest unemployment rate in the nation. Impacts have been seen in areas across the state.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s April 2020 economic report, statewide jobs decreased by 18.0%, a loss of 254,800 jobs since April 2019 for an employment level of 1,159,800, a trend reflected in the Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

The Las Vegas MSA declined at a rate of 20.8% or 214,500 jobs for an employment level of 817,500. In the Reno MSA, the decline was 9.9% or 24,500 jobs for an employment level of 222,400. The Carson City MSA lost jobs at the rate of 12.4% or 3,800 jobs for an employment level of 26,900. Changes are seasonally adjusted to show underlying trends in employment.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 28.2% in April, 6.9% in March and 4% in April 2019. Unadjusted unemployment rates for the state were 29.8% in April, 6.9% in March and 3.9% in April 2019. Unemployment rates for the state’s metropolitan areas, counties and cities are not adjusted for seasonality.

The Las Vegas MSA had an unemployment rate of 33.5% in April resulting from having a labor force of 1,063,731 and 356,652 unemployed individuals. In the Reno MSA, the unemployment rate was 19.6% in April resulting from having a labor force of 227,600 and 44,689 unemployed individuals. The Carson City MSA had an unemployment rate of 21.4% in April resulting from having a labor force of 23,131 and 4,952 unemployed individuals.

“This month’s report captures the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevada’s labor market,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “Not to our surprise, the state and sub-state regions all realized a significant increase in unemployment and decrease in employment. The largest impact was felt in Las Vegas, with an unemployment rate over 33 percent and a decline in employment near 21 percent.

“No area of the state, however, has been unaffected; the Reno and Carson City MSAs saw employment declines near 10 percent and unemployment rates near 20 percent, while the rural micropolitan areas of the state saw unemployment rates broadly ranging between 10 and 20 percent. As the situation evolves, we will continue to monitor labor market information and post updates on our website, NevadaWorkforce.com.”

Unemployment outside of the state’s MSAs ranged from 9.6% in Winnemucca to 21.3% in Pahrump after ranging from 2.8% in Winnemucca to 5.3% in Pahrump in April 2019. Elsewhere, the April unemployment rate in the state’s micropolitan areas was 15.4% in Elko, 12.8% in Fallon, 20.1% in Fernley and 19.3% in Gardnerville.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews battled a fierce multi-structure fire al ...
Fire destroys several structures, vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were met with explosions and red hot embers raining down upon them as they battled a destructive multi-structure fire on Tuesday evening, May 26th.

Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Kim Palchikoff, social worker and mental health ...
NO STIGMA NEVADA: Carson City therapist: How to deal with stress and despair
By Kim Palchikoff Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 pandemic death toll reaches nearly 100,000 in the U.S. and continues to rise, as do the numbers of unemployed, living with fear, anxiety, stress and even despair has become the new norm in Nevada and beyond.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 27, NHP Sgt. Jenkins was shot to death after stopp ...
Man charged in NHP Sgt. killing, faces additional charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested in the killing of a Nevada Highway Patrol officer is facing additional charges, according to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.