73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada universities get clean-energy research grants

By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2021 - 9:29 am
 
The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm attends a press conference at the Internatio ...
The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm attends a press conference at the International Atomic Energy's (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced Tuesday awards of $40 million for 40 projects —including two at Nevada universities — to develop technologies to reach the Biden administration’s goal of producing 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.

A University of Nevada-Las Vegas project to develop gas bearings to improve efficiency of turbo-machinery will receive $200,000 in funding from the Department of Energy.

The Energy Department allotted $400,000 to the University of Nevada-Reno for a research project to develop technology to prevent catastrophic failure at solar thermal plants.

Nevada projects at the universities were just two of 40 research programs nationwide to receive federal aid.

“We are laser focused on deploying more solar power and developing more cost-effective technologies to decarbonize our electricity system,” Granholm said in a statement announcing the funding.

And, Granholm said, “research to develop stronger and longer-lasting solar panels is critical to addressing the climate crisis.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the federal funds are “critical resources that will help the Nevada System of Higher Education continue to lead with its cutting-edge research programs.”

“Nevada’s innovation economy benefits everyone in our state and across our nation,” she added.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., congratulated UNLV for receiving the funds.

“Representing the fastest warming city and sunniest state in the nation, Nevada has much to gain in our transition to a clean energy economy,” Titus said.

In 2019, Nevada ranked second in the nation in electricity generated from geothermal energy and fourth in utility-scale solar energy, according to analysis by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Renewable energy from all sources supplied about 28 percent of Nevada’s utility-scale electricity, according to the analysis.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Ima
Lithium continues expansion in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cruz Battery Metals has applied for a drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management on the 5,500-acre Solar Lithium Project in Nye County, according to the press release.

James Lucas
Traffic stop leads to high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing numerous charges following his arrest this month.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
The witches of Beatty return
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dozens of witches, and a few warlocks, could be seen roaming Beatty last Saturday, Oct. 23. The annual Witch Walk, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, enthusiastically returned this year, with enough costumed participants to fill two hay-ride-style trailers and a small bus.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the Bullfrog Biennial Art Exh ...
2 big events in Beatty coming up
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Days is bouncing back this weekend after being called off last year because of the pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A young gentleman participating in the 2019 Cotillion for S ...
Cotillion for Success granted $260k to film instructional modules for use in Nye County schools
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a generous grant from Nye County, 40 lucky students at J.G. Johnson Elementary School are being given a very exciting opportunity to take part in the filming of a series of educational modules under the Cotillion for Success program, but the benefits to be reaped by local students do not end there.

Mikaley Boulden
Local woman suspected of grand larceny, burglary
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local woman was arrested and taken into custody on numerous charges following a grand larceny investigation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County declines to purchase Desert Utilities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At the start of 2021, Nye County commissioners started eyeing the possible acquisition of Desert Utilities Inc., one of the Pahrump Valley’s three water and sewer utility providers, and authorized staff to begin a due-diligence investigation into the company’s operations and assets as a means of determining if a purchase by the county would be viable.

Getty Images Cannabis consumption lounges are on the way for Nevada, with the state's Cannabis ...
Nye County to allow pot consumption lounges
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the past four years, recreational marijuana has been legal in the Silver State but those visiting the area have not had any place to legally consume the products they can purchase at the huge array of retail dispensaries located all around Nevada.

Nevada Restaurant Association representative Alexandria Dazlich speaks about capping of fees ch ...
Business push back on proposed unemployment tax hike
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada business leaders spoke out against a proposed increase in the state’s unemployment insurance tax during a virtual meeting Friday morning hosted by two state agencies.

State Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, speaks during a roundtable discussion with Energy Secreta ...
Want your DMV fee refund? Be prepared to drive to the DMV
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that a $1-per-transaction fee was unconstitutional, and ordered the state to refund the money to motorists.