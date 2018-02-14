Nevada Veterans Home recognized in national publication

The Nevada State Veterans Home recently received a 5-Star rating, the highest score possible, in the U.S. News &World Report’s Best Nursing Homes Ratings, the state of Nevada reported.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City is being recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes Ratings, the state of Nevada reports.

Each home’s rating was determined by health inspections, nurse staffing and measures of medical quality of care.

“In any health care setting, particularly with skilled care, earning top ratings and awards is not easy,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said.

“Earning the U.S. News &World Report’s 5-Star, Top Performer, distinction demonstrates the exceptional commitment and care of the staff and administration at the Nevada State Veterans Home,” Sandoval said. “I’m very proud of the skill and talent of the care providers at our state veterans facility. Our veterans deserve no less.”

The U.S. News &World Report evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide.

Of that number, 2,005 received an overall rating of four and a half to five stars. Also, of the 54 nursing homes in Nevada, only nine received an overall 5-Star, top performing rating.