Nevada WIC remains open during government shutdown

Nevada WIC clinics remain open and will continue to provide services during the ongoing government shutdown.

The Nevada Women, Infants and Children Program, or WIC, announced that it remains open and will continue to provide services despite the ongoing government shutdown.

“Ensuring uninterrupted food benefits and program support for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children is our main priority, and Nevadans should continue to redeem their food benefits and attend clinic visits,” stated Blanca Ayala, Nevada WIC program director, in a press release. “Nutritious food, breastfeeding education and support, and health screenings are vital to keeping women and infants healthy.”

The Oct. 9 press release stated that enrolled individuals can continue accessing food benefits and various WIC programs. It encouraged current enrollees to keep any scheduled appointments and to utilize EBT cards as normal.

“As the shutdown continues, Nevada WIC will monitor the situation and evaluate next steps, providing updates to participants, vendors and subgrantees as needed,” the press release explained.

Specifically, the Pahrump WIC clinic confirmed that it is still open and operational. Nye County Human Services Director and Public Guardian Karyn Smith said the Pahrump location can serve upward of 900 participants.

“We can be there to assist the community in still meeting their healthy requirements and getting nutrition education,” Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times.

According to Nevada WIC statistical data, 786 participants across Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties received services in June 2025. This number included 476 children, 151 women and 159 infants.

For additional questions, contact Nevada WIC at 1-800-863-8942 or WICgeneral@health.nv.gov.

For more information about Nevada WIC visit nevadawic.org.

