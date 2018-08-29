Nevadans remember John McCain

Members of the Nevada delegation representing Nye and Esmeralda counties in Congress are remembering U.S. Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 GOP presidential nominee, who died over the weekend as the result of brain cancer. He was 81.

Office of U.S. Sen. John McCain U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday at age 82.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal John McCain was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. He was elected to the House in 1982.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag is shown flying at half-staff outside the Gold Town Casino in Pahrump on Aug. 28 in memory of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona. McCain died Saturday.

“No words to describe the loss of Senator John McCain, a man I’ve had the honor of serving with in the U.S. Senate,” U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, said via Twitter on Saturday evening when McCain died. “Our country has lost an American war hero and statesman. Lynne and I are praying for Cindy and the entire McCain family.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, described being “heartbroken” by the news.

“Senator McCain was a true statesman and gentleman in every possible sense,” Cortez Masto said. “He was an American hero and has represented the people of Arizona with humor, integrity, dignity, and compassion. This is an enormous loss for the Senate, for Arizona, and for the nation—he will be deeply missed.

“We extend our profound condolences to his wife, Cindy, to their children, Meghan, John, James, Bridget, Andrew, Sidney, and Douglas, and to the rest of their family,” Cortez Masto said. “We wish them comfort, solace, and peace at this time.”

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, wrote on Twitter: “Rest In Peace, @SenJohnMcCain. Thank you for serving our country with dignity and honor, as a Navy pilot, a POW, elected official and a presidential candidate. You were a patriot and a true American hero. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Kihuen represents Nye and Esmeralda counties in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Retired U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, expressed his condolences, as well.

“John McCain was a war hero, a strong, independent fighter and my friend,” Reid said. “Our country lost an iconic leader today, and I will miss him terribly.”

Reid also said in his Twitter statement: “John and I both ended our final call a few weeks ago by telling each other, ‘I love you,’ and that was how we felt about one another. There will never be another John McCain. Landra and I join the country in mourning his passing and offer our condolences to Cindy and his family.”

McCain received 55 percent of the vote in Nye County in 2008 when he ran against Democrat Barack Obama, who received 41 percent. In Esmeralda County, McCain defeated Obama 69-24 percent. Obama carried Nevada 55.2-42.7 percent over McCain.

McCain first was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. He was elected to the House in 1982.