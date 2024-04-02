65°F
News

Nevadans support diaper tax exemption, state lottery

By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2024 - 9:36 am
 

Nevadans overwhelmingly support a ballot question that would give a tax break for diapers and would back a measure to implement a state lottery, but many are still unsure about the open primary and ranked choice voting initiative.

A public opinion poll conducted by the nonpartisan Noble Predictive Insights in late February and early March found Nevadans are in support of several potential ballot questions that will — or could — appear on the November ballot.

Seventy-one percent of the 829 registered voters in Nevada who were sampled supported a tax exemption for child and adult diapers, which will appear on the ballot as Question 5 in November. Thirteen percent were opposed, and 16 percent either didn’t have an opinion or were unsure, according to the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

If the initiative passes, Nevada could become the 20th state to exempt diapers from sales tax. In 2018, voters passed a similar measure on feminine hygiene products and medical equipment, according to Nevada Predictive Insights.

For a second time, Nevadans will vote on Ballot Question 3 in November, which if passed would implement open primaries and ranked choice voting in 2026. Voters supported the measure in 2022 by a vote of 52.94 percent to 47.06 percent.

Noble Predictive Insights’ poll, conducted through an online opt-in panel survey, found that the majority of respondents support at least one part of the measure, but many people are unsure.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents are in support of both the open primary and ranked choice voting aspects of the proposal, while 23 percent only support open primaries. Twenty-six percent are unsure, and 19 percent don’t support either aspect of the proposal.

While leaders of both state Democratic and Republican parties are opposed to the measure, which would drastically change how campaigns are conducted, six in 10 Democratic voters support some part of the measure. Republican voters are least in favor of it, and 29 percent of independents are unsure.

Ballot Question 1, which would remove the constitutional status of the Nevada Board of Regents and thereby give the Nevada Legislature more oversight over the board, received mixed opinions from Nevadans who were surveyed. Thirty-five percent don’t have an opinion or are unsure about the proposal, with 34 percent in support and 31 percent opposed.

Noble Predictive Insights also gauged respondents’ opinions on potential ballot measures that could appear on the November ballot.

A potential ballot question that would amend the state’s constitution to protect the right to an abortion in Nevada received majority support, with 68 percent in support and 19 percent opposed. Democrats and independents are overwhelmingly in favor of the measure; nearly half of the Republicans surveyed also support it.

The group Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom received the approval to circulate a petition after a legal battle and has until June 26 to collect enough valid signatures.

“Most Nevadans want abortion to be legal at least some of the time. And the vast majority say they’re in favor of this amendment,” said NPI Chief of Research David Byler in a summary of survey results. “At the same time, Trump leads Biden in this poll. The takeaway: Voters lean toward Democrats on abortion, but that’s not the only issue at play in this election.”

Another ballot question that could come before voters in November would cap payday loans at 36 percent interest. Sixty-six percent of Nevadans surveyed support the measure; 19 percent are unsure and 16 percent are opposed.

While a measure to create a Nevada state lottery is not likely to appear on the November ballot, Noble Predictive Insights gauged how respondents are feeling about the potential of a state lottery and found that 75 percent are in support.

In its 2023 session, legislators approved a resolution that proposes amending the Nevada Constitution to repeal a provision that bars the state from operating a lottery. The resolution needs to be passed in the next session before it can be placed on the ballot for voters’ approval in 2026.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

