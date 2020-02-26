Nevadans urged to get Real IDs ahead of Oct. 1 deadline

As Oct. 1 creeps closer Nevada residents who haven’t gotten their Real ID are urged to step on it to avoid possible long lines.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top right. The DMV suggests getting your Real ID before the October deadline to minimize wait times.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump office of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is located at 1780 E. Basin Road.

As Oct. 1 creeps closer, Nevada officials are asking Nevada residents to “get real” when it comes to their identification cards and driver’s licenses.

With just over seven months left until the deadline, Nevadans will need to obtain a Real ID from the state Department of Motor Vehicles to board domestic airline flights — if they don’t possess a passport.

Instead of waiting until the weeks before Oct. 1, and likely long wait times, DMV officials recommend setting an appointment and getting a Real ID as soon as possible.

“We don’t want a single Nevadan to get turned away at the airport for non-compliant identification,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “A Real ID ensures that Nevadans can continue to securely and efficiently travel for work and leisure.”

The DMV has set up a dedicated website for the Real ID, to ensure residents are aware of the specific documentation they need to obtain a Real ID.

To further assist residents, the DMV is hosting a series of town halls across the state on Wednesday. The Las Vegas-area meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the Flamingo Road location, at 8250 W. Flamingo.

The DMV is currently not planning any sessions in Pahrump or Nye County.

“We may do so if we get a good turnout at these first sessions,” said Kevin Malone, DMV public information officer, in an email.

Residents can bring their Real ID documentation to the town hall for review. Those who have all required documents will be given a “boarding pass” to get expedited service when they are ready to apply for their Real ID.

The first step in knowing if you’re compliant is to check whether your driver’s license or ID card has a gold star in the upper right corner, said DMV Director Julie Butler.

“If your license has the gold star, you already have a Real ID. You’re good to go,” Butler said. “If not, visit GetRealNevada.com, find out exactly what documents you need and bring them to a town hall or to another DMV office for review.”

Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report.