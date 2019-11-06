54°F
Nevada’s Congressman Horsford is an early fundraising leader

By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Democratic incumbents in two Nevada congressional districts opened up large fundraising leads after last month’s filing deadline, federal election records show.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford of the state’s 4th District, which includes Nye County, pulled in just over $300,000 for the quarter, with more than $750,000 left as he waits for a field of seven somewhat lightly funded challengers to narrow in the June primary.

Horsford spent about $135,000 of the $300,000 raised in the third quarter. About $158,000 of his donations came from individuals, with $142,000 coming from PACs.

Horsford’s seat, which includes Nye County, has been coveted by both parties in recent years and was among the first Democratic seats targeted by Republicans in 2020. Horsford previously lost control of the seat in 2014 before winning it back in 2018.

Horsford’s 2020 Republican challengers are: businesswoman Randi Reed, Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, former director of nursing for Nevada’s state nursing board Catherine Prato, small businesswoman and former Miss Nevada United States Lisa Song Sutton, former Assemblyman Jim Marchant, Navy reservist Charles Navarro and Air Force veteran and small businessman Sam Peters.

A libertarian, Jonathan Royce Esteban, did not appear to have filed any financial paperwork for the race.

Marchant was part of the NRCC’s first crop of “on the radar” candidates in August. He raised just over $58,000, spending $51,000 of it and ending with about $92,000 left on hand. He also has a little more than $10,000 in unpaid debt.

Sutton raised the most of the challengers for the quarter, pulling in $128,000 — $20,000 of which came from her own pocket. She spent about $29,000, leaving her with $99,000 left.

Peters was the only other challenger to break six figures. He raised about $111,000, which included a personal loan of about $69,000. He spent more than $49,000, and he has $135,000 left.

Navarro loaned himself $75,000 to bring his fundraising total up to $80,000 for the quarter. He spent just over $49,000, and he has $77,000 left in the bank. However, he has amassed $78,500 in unpaid debt.

Reed raised about $48,000, spending nearly $7,000 and leaving her with $41,000.

Blundo pulled in $45,000, spent $17,000 and kept $28,000 in the bank. He has $6,400 in unpaid debt.

Prato, who announced her candidacy after the filing deadline, raised a little less than $30,000 and spent about $1,000 of it.

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada’s 3rd District raised more than $430,000 in the third quarter of 2019 and ended the month of September with more than $1 million in the bank to stave off what appears to be two serious Republican challengers: Dan Rodimer, a small businessman and former professional wrestler, and former Nevada state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276.

Valley Electric Association Inc.'s board of directors is again experiencing shifts with several new faces coming on board in recent months and more on the way. Valley's District 6 director departed from the board in early November.

