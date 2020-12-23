53°F
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases, deaths rebound after technical glitch

By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 23, 2020 - 12:34 pm
 
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s daily coronavirus case count rebounded as expected Wednesday following an artificially low count the previous day caused by a technical glitch.

Figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 2,988 new cases and 46 additional deaths over the preceding day. That brought statewide totals to 209,962 cases and 2,871 deaths since the outbreak began at the start of March.

Figures posted Tuesday by the state reflected an undercount resulting from a data reporting problem in Clark County. Wednesday’s reporting had been expected to be inflated to account for that.

On its face, Wednesday’s data would be among five highest daily case and death increases reported to date, all of them in December.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The data also showed the state’s moving two-week positivity rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, to 19.7 percent, over the preceding day.

The state’s two-week rolling averages on new tests, cases and deaths all were slightly lower, likely due to Tuesday’s depressed figures.

Hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were up slightly to 2,001, according to the state data.

To date the state has conducted 1.98 million tests involving 1.12 million people. Nevada potentially will surpass the 2 million mark in tests on Thursday.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This photos shows volunteers at the Pahrump Holiday Ta ...
Curbside Community Christmas Dinner set for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The month of December is almost at a close and Christmas is right around the corner, which means it is once again time for the Community Christmas Dinner.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
New unemployment claims up slightly since last week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Taking care of the shifting needs of Pahrump consumers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.

Getty Images When setting up a tree at home, place it away from fireplaces and radiators. Heate ...
Red Cross offers safety tip for holiday season
Staff Report

With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada reminds residents that safety is paramount, whether it’s decorating the tree or the house, using the fireplace or ensuring that toys are safe.

Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections A recreational area for inmates at Florence McC ...
NDOC steps up mitigation measures to contain COVID
Staff Report

Disinfectant foggers, upgraded personal protective equipment and strategic cohorts are among the additional steps being taken to battle COVID-19 within the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Nevada companies join to improve battery supply chain
Staff Report

Ioneer USA Corp., an emerging lithium-boron supplier, and Dragonfly Energy, a lithium-ion battery technology company, on Tuesday announced the completion of a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the two Nevada-based companies plan to work together to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain from critical materials to next-generation lithium technologies.

R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services Arya Udry, Geoscience. New faculty portraits on August 14 ...
UNLV scientist selected by NASA for Mars mission
Staff Report

As a researcher studying magmatic rocks, UNLV geoscience professor Arya Udry has had to rely on meteorites catapulting through the solar system and surviving their descent through Earth’s atmosphere to make her work possible.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes wit ...
Western states group backs Moderna vaccine
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western states. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Sunday morning, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments were expected early this week.