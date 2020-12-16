57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New clothing business opens in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 16, 2020 - 10:09 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fashion, a new business specializing in men's and women's apparel that opened its doors roughly two months ago.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ashley Rice, from Las Vegas, opened her store located ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ashley Rice, from Las Vegas, opened her store located at 270 Dahlia St., Suite #5. Prior to her new business venture, Rice was a paralegal, litigation specialist and an insurance adjuster for more than 15 years.

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

But that did not deter Ashley Rice, as she decided to open her business Social Distraction Fashion, located at 270 Dahlia St., Suite #5.

Prior to her new business venture, Rice, a resident of Las Vegas, was actually a paralegal, litigation specialist and an insurance adjuster for more than 15 years.

“I was waiting for a career change so I had an opportunity to make that change and I took it,” she said. “My very good friend opened a business in Pahrump. I was visiting his shop and I noticed that there were no new clothing stores in Pahrump. I spent many years doing something I didn’t enjoy, so I figured it was time to make a change. We’ve been open almost two months and it is my very first business venture.”

As the name of her new business depicts, Social Distraction Fashion carries mostly women’s apparel and accessories, Rice said.

“I have everything from wigs, extensions, clothing, jewelry, shoes, purses, you name it,” she noted. “At first, we catered to just women, but I’ve had a lot of guys come in and ask me where is the guy’s stuff? So just this past week, I started carrying men’s items too. Finding a vendor for men was not quite as easy as I thought. It seems that everybody has stuff for women but not everybody has stuff for men. I get my inventory from a vendor out of Los Angeles. I am also looking to get a good shoe vendor. As far as hair, I am very good friends with a family in Las Vegas, where I get a lot of my hair and wigs from.”

As a Las Vegas native, Rice said she actually intended to open her business in Clark County, but eventually settled on Pahrump.

“I really like the small-town feel and I wanted to get out of the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas a little bit, so I kind of fell in love with the place,” she said. “I found the spot and did all of the renovations myself. All of my clothing is new. I also have a small photography studio in the back as well. My mother is actually an award-winning photographer, so I learned from her. The photography is by appointment, and it’s kind of a passion of mine. So it’s clothing and photos.”

Since opening roughly two months ago, Rice lamented that business has been moderate, at best.

“I am not going to lie, business has been kind of slow, but I heard that’s the way it goes with just about any business that is starting out, especially in a small town,” she said. “Since business has been a little slow, and I would like things to take off, we do have special offers, which is something I think I’m going to keep going with.”

Additionally, Rice said she is delighted with her 270 Dahlia Street location.

“To me, it seems like it’s very central even though it’s a little tucked behind,” she said. “But I do like the foot traffic because we have a great Mexican and Chinese restaurant here as well, and everybody has just been so nice. I actually opened my business in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it hasn’t directly affected me too much.”

For additional information, including business hours, call 702-782-7833.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alf ...
Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.

Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy
Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy
Staff Report

Judge Karen Owens last week approved a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes solar plant in Nevada that received $737 million in guaranteed loans from the federal government.