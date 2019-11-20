47°F
New colonel at Nevada Highway Patrol

Staff Report
November 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Daniel Solow was appointed as colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol, effective Monday, Nov. 18, the Nevada Department of Public Safety announced.

The post is the highest ranking in the NHP.

Solow was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in December 2017 and has been with the department since 1995, beginning his career with the Nevada Department of Public Safety as a trooper serving the Laughlin/Searchlight district.

The previous NHP colonel, John O’Rourke, retired in August of this year.

Solow was promoted through the Nevada Department of Public Safety ranks during his career and has held various assignments in both rural and urban traffic operations, administrative support services and commercial enforcement.

“Colonel Solow brings great experience and knowledge to the position with his years of service in multiple locations and capacities with the department,” Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti said in making the announcement.

Solow, a veteran of the Coast Guard, is a graduate of UNLV, with a bachelor of science degree in social science. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern College for Police Staff and Command and Rapport Leadership Breakthrough and has been awarded Nevada’s Peace Officer Standards and Training certificates.

Solow is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association, and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

“It is an honor and humbling to serve as colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol,” Solow said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the drive toward zero crashes on Nevada highways, making them the safest in the country, working together with the dedicated troopers of the patrol.”

