New developer takes over Ishani Ridge

Home construction in this Pahrump subdivision will recommence after more than a decade.

Century Communities offered this rendering of one of the home designs that are available in the Ishani Ridge subdivision, where the company plans to build more than 170 new houses. (Courtesy of Century Communities, Inc.)

Century Complete is now developing new single-family homesites in Ishani Ridge, a Pahrump subdivision that previous developers abandoned following the housing market collapse in 2008. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As residents drive down Wilson Rd. in Pahrump, they might have noticed construction on several new roads extending to the south. These roads will serve the new homes being developed at the Ishani Ridge subdivision. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Ishani Ridge subdivision has not seen any new development in more than a decade but Century Complete is now reviving the build-out, with more than 170 of the existing lots acquired by the company for development of single-family homes. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

In the midst of the U.S. housing bubble of the early 2000s, developers plotted out Ishani Ridge, but with the collapse of the housing market in 2008, the residential subdivision was left to languish. Only 10 homes were ever built and it’s been more than a decade since the development agreement for that subdivision expired. Now, however, home construction at Ishani Ridge is set to begin again, with a new company assuming a large portion of the undeveloped lots.

“Century Communities, Inc. – a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 – revealed that the company’s Century Complete brand is expanding to Nevada with new homes coming soon at Ishani Ridge in Pahrump, conveniently located within commuting distance of the Las Vegas Valley,” the company announced in July. “The community expects to open for sales in August, with single-family floor plans starting from the $260s.”

Century Communities Executive Vice President of Field Operations Dave Hodgman said the company feels Pahrump is the perfect place for it to makes its Nevada debut, “…allowing us to deliver on our model of quality and affordable new homes while still putting outdoor recreation destinations and big-city amenities within easy reach.”

As to the history of the subdivision, Nye County Planning officials told the Pahrump Valley Times that the previous development agreement for Ishani Ridge was approved on March 19, 2007 between the county and Pahrump 88, LLC. The development agreement was valid for a period of five years and expired in March 2012.

“The entire subdivision map has been recorded, the total number of lots is 305, allowing for 305 single-family dwelling units on a total of 88 acres,” planning officials detailed, adding, “Since the subdivision map was already recorded, there is no requirement to enter into another development agreement.”

While no new development agreement between Century Communities and Nye County is needed, the company will be required to pay associated impact fees for each new home that is constructed. This means money in Nye County’s strained coffers that can be put to use for various improvements, including for local roads.

“Century Communities has purchased some of the lots in the subdivision and building permits have been issued to them to build single-family homes,” planning officials explained. “There were already 10 homes constructed in the subdivision. So going forward, there would be 295 additional homes built. This would mean, for the street impact fee only, $2,059.97 per home for a total of $607,691.15 would be paid by the home builders into the Streets Impact Fee account, which is then used to improve/construct new streets within the Pahrump Regional Planning District, for street/intersection improvements as identified within the Capital Improvements Plan.”

Aside from street impact fees, developers will pay fees for fire, police, parks, and drainage/flood control, as well as construction tax to support schools. “The total impact fees due for each single-family dwelling equals $8,915.97,” planning stated. This equates to more than $1.5 million in impact fees for Century Complete’s roughly 170 home sites.

Century Complete’s development plans currently call for single-story floor plans ranging from 1,290 to 1,815 square feet. Each home will consist of three to four bedrooms with two bathrooms and two-bay garages, described as open-concept layouts with covered patios, great rooms and main suites with walk-in closets.

Potential purchasers have the ability to shop for their new home online as well, something the company was quick to tout.

“Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they’re ready – all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice,” the company explained. “Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete’s affiliated lender, Inspire Home Loans.”

All it takes is four steps to buy. First, find a home at the company’s website, then click on “Buy Now” and fill out the Buy Online form. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit and finally, electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign.

“Join our interest list today to ensure you’re up to date on every development at this anticipated community,” Hodgman encouraged.

Anyone interested in learning more about the online buying process can visit CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying

For more information visit CenturyCommunities.com/IshaniRidgeNV

The financial gains from impact fees

For every new building permit issued for a single-family residence, the developer is required to pay associated impact fees. As detailed by Nye County Planning, those fees are as follows:

■ Streets impact fee $2,059.97

■ Fire Station impact fee $254

■ Parks impact fee $547

■ Police Station impact fee $209

■ Drainage and Flood Control impact fee $4,246

■ Schools (construction tax) $1,600