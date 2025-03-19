64°F
New law firm opens doors in Pahrump

Drummond Law Firm For many years the Drummond Law Firm team has represented clients injured in Pahrump, Tonopah and other parts of Nye County. Craig W. Drummond, a former captain in the U.S. Army still maintains offices in Clark County.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2025 - 6:52 am
 

Pahrump is now home to a new law firm.

It is described as an established Nevada personal injury law firm, the Drummond Law Firm, whose slogan and phone number is “Call the Captain,” and 775-CAPTAIN.

The firm is led by Craig W. Drummond, a former captain in the U.S. Army who still maintains offices in Clark County.

Drummond told the Pahrump Valley Times that the firm is comprised of two experienced litigation attorneys who focus on those injured, as well as families of a loved one in wrongful death claims.

“I’ve been a lawyer for 20 years and I’ve actually represented lots of people in Pahrump and Nye County over the years,” he said. “I’m a combat veteran from Iraq, and there’s a lot of military veterans who I have gotten to know in Pahrump over the years, so I thought, why not open an office there? That’s why I decided to expand there.”

Drummond also noted that his practice is the sole law firm in Nevada that offers what he termed a ‘Reduced Fee Guarantee.’

“We’ve never taken more money on an injury case than a client,” he said. “On a lot of injury cases, there might be doctor or hospital bills that have to be paid back. We guarantee upfront on every case, that our fee will never be more than the client, so we oftentimes end up reducing our fee so that we never take more. I actually got the federal trademark on ‘Reduced Fee Guarantee’ just as kind of the explanation of it.”

For many years, the Drummond Law Firm team has represented clients injured in Pahrump, Tonopah and other parts of Nye County.

He said he plans to remain a bona fide law firm in the Pahrump community.

Drummond Law Firm is located at 2201 E. Postal Drive #4.

For additional information, logon to www.drummondfirm.com or call 775-CAPTAIN.

