98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New law opens door to solar energy for more Nevada families

By Bailey Schulz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

More Nevada families and small businesses are slated to have access to solar energy with a new law.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last month signed a solar access bill that directs NV Energy to develop between three and 10 solar access programs for low-income customers, residential customers who can’t install rooftop solar and disadvantaged businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Rose McKinney-James, a former commissioner for the Nevada Public Utilities Commission who worked with Democratic Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno on the bill, said she is excited about the opportunities this law will provide to Nevadans.

“We’re looking back and making sure we include all aspects of the community,” she said.

What it does

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said the law will provide the opportunity for more Nevadans to go green.

The law will ensure that the economic and environmental benefits from smaller-scale solar projects within urban areas “bring value to all our customers and communities,” Schuricht said via email.

A quarter of NV Energy’s access programs will be reserved for low-income customers, half will be reserved for residential customers who can’t install rooftop solar, and another quarter will be for disadvantaged businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The law will create apprenticeships, jobs and job training opportunities related to solar construction, maintenance and operations.

“There’s a workforce development component to this bill,” McKinney-James said. “That’s a very exciting component to me.”

Criticisms

Some have doubts about the law’s potential.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think anything that has to do with solar is good,” said Guy Snow, president of Solar NV, a local chapter of the American Solar Energy Society nonprofit solar advocacy group. “I’m just not sure this is the best way to go about it. You force the utility to do it all.”

Snow cited a lack of clarity in certain parts of the bill, such as the utilities that will take part in the program. He said he prefers Property Assessed Clean Energy programs, which are tied directly to properties.

“There’s a lot of loopholes or unknowns with how this bill was written,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that now it’s going to take a year to interpret that.”

McKinney-James said the intent was for NV Energy, the state’s monopoly utility, to participate, and the bill was written to allow the Public Utilities Commission to engage with the bill and help develop certain parts.

“I understand, respect and appreciate those who want us to go further, but it’s in our experience that you have to start somewhere,” she said. “It’ll take a minute to get there, but by working with the utility and the commission, I still think we take an important step forward.”

She said the bill puts Nevada on the forefront for clean energy initiatives.

“I’m satisfied,” she said. “This is a really good start.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty)
Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Pahrump’s Toastmasters at a group ...
Pahrump Toastmasters to host Open House
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many people, the thought of standing before a large crowd and speaking is utterly terrifying, one that evokes sweaty palms, butterflies in the stomach and in some cases, near panic. Even taking the lead in speaking to small groups or conducting effective one-on-one conversations can pose a challenge to certain individuals.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo addresses a crowd of appr ...
Nye commissioner Blundo talks budget, roads, Yucca Mountain
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted his second quarterly town hall meeting last week, inviting the community to attend for an evening of discussion regarding subjects of interest to the county’s residents and government.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veteran Dennis Eggert, surrounded by smiling members of the ...
Nye County Valor Quilters continue mission to cover veterans with love
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters are continuing on in the mission of wrapping current and former military service members in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor and as of the organization’s most recent presentation ceremony, nearly 500 of these special quilts have been awarded to Nye County residents who gave their service to America.

Nevada State Cinderella program/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Sienna Brown (s ...
Several Nye County winners in statewide Cinderella pageant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County had several winners in the 2019-20 Nevada State Cinderella Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant state competition in Las Vegas.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

Because of early deadlines, the results of the Super Lotto drawing on Wednesday night were not available.

Death Valley National Park The warm springs in the Saline Valley (warm springs) are among the h ...
Death Valley National Park: Record of decision issued for plan
Staff Report

The National Park Service announces the availability of the record of decision for the Saline Valley Warm Springs management plan and environmental impact statement, Death Valley National Park announced.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Former Pahrump Valley High School Principal Jennifer Ehrhea ...
Former Nye school district principal files complaint against the school district
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Jennifer Ehrheart, former principal of Pahrump Valley High School, filed a complaint against the Nye County School District in the spring of 2019 over allegations that several employees in the district, including Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, had discriminated against her based on gender, age and physical disability.