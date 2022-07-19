New member joins Nye water board, three others reappointed

Ernie Jackson will now be joining Ed Goedhart, Bruce Holden, Michael Lach and Helene Williams on the water board, at its next meeting on Monday, July 25.

Just in time for what will be the fourth meeting since the reformation of the Nye County Water District Governing Board, the Nye County Commission had appointed a new member, as well as reappointing three of the members selected for the water board earlier this year.

Ernie Jackson will now be joining Ed Goedhart, Bruce Holden, Michael Lach and Helene Williams on the water board, at its next meeting on Monday, July 25.

The Nye County Water District Governing Board is supposed to comprise seven members but there were not enough applicants to fill all of the vacant positions. There were six seats up for grabs, with the seventh being held by Goedhart, whose term runs until June 30, 2023. Three of those seats went to existing members, Williams, Lach and Holden, while a fourth was a toss-up between two applicants, Jackson and Kelly Hill.

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to appoint Williams, Holden and Jackson as the three representatives from Pahrump, with their terms to expire June 30, 2024, as well as Lach for the “public at large” seat, also to expire June 30, 2024. Commissioner Bruce Jabbour provided a second and the motion passed 4-0 with commissioner Leo Blundo absent.

As detailed in his board application, Jackson is a longtime well-driller, holding a license for such for the past 26 years. Five of those years have been in Nevada. He has also been active in water issues, speaking at meetings of the Private Well Owners Cooperative of Nye County.

The Nye County Water District Governing Board will meet Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive. The meeting can also be viewed at the commissioners’ chambers in Tonopah, 101 Radar Road, and the Beatty Justice Center, 426 “C” Avenue South in Beatty.

