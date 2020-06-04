98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New NCSO smartphone app up and running

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 4, 2020 - 4:41 pm
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a smartphone application designed to keep the community informed on law enforcement and first responder activities throughout the county.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Nye County residents and visitors in an effort to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by the sheriff app.com,” Horak said. “The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.”

Horak also noted that with just a few clicks, users can access COVID-19 updates and resources, as well as additional information, including accessing inmate information and inmate services at the Nye County Detention Center.

Additionally, users can submit a tip regarding crimes, browse recent arrests, view the most wanted criminals in Nye County, and connect to the sheriff’s office social media platforms to read the latest news and press releases.

The app also provides information where users can research sex offenders in the area, and receive what’s known as “push notifications,” which are small messages that can reach audiences, anywhere and anytime.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store, and Google Play by searching Nye Sheriff NV,” Horak noted.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by program organizers, shows the items ...
PVYA goes virtual for 2020
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities was nearly forced to forego its 2020 Summer Camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic but through a partnership with the NyE Communities Coalition, the beloved annual event has been saved and will now take place virtually, helping keep both participants and staff safe and healthy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Government Center is the location of the Nye ...
Nye County Commission meetings and certain offices reopen to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, June 2, the Nye County Commission held its first meeting with in-person public attendance since early March, when the governor declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak and issued an emergency directive banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your freezer to its full potential. Freez ...
Optimizing your freezer saves time and money
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Freezing food saves time by reducing grocery store runs and money when you purchase sale items in quantity. Make the most of your investment by using your freezer to its full potential.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, June 3, this photo shows the intersec ...
Pahrump’s Leslie Street freshly paved, county to tackle finish work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Street in the Pahrump Valley has a fresh new coat of asphalt, with paving of the 1-mile stretch between Irene Street and Basin Avenue concluding as of June 1. There is, however, still some finishing work to be done before the project is complete, tasks that, just as the prep work conducted before the paving was laid, will be handled by Nye County Public Works crews.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three people were killed following a two-vehicle head-on co ...
Three die in Inyo County crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several fatal vehicle crashes last weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Imposter scams ...
Ford warns against utility imposter scams
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Friday advised Nevadans to watch out for utility imposter phone scams as local businesses reopen.

Gobernador Steve Sisolak (Colton Lochhead / Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Sisolak approves plan for tests, labs, contact tracing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday, June 1 announced the approval of a comprehensive community-based testing, laboratory analysis and contact tracing plan to support efforts to reopen Nevada’s economy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles lined up from Raindance Drive off of Highway 372, a ...
Study shows record high rates of food insecurity
Staff Report

One in three children will experience food insecurity this year because of the COVID-19, according to the annual Map the Meal Gap study released Tuesday by Three Square Food Bank.