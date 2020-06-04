New NCSO smartphone app up and running

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a smartphone application designed to keep the community informed on law enforcement and first responder activities throughout the county.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The new Nye County Sheriff's Office smartphone app will allow users to submit a tip regarding crimes, browse recent arrests, view the most wanted criminals in Nye County, and access additional information.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a smartphone application designed to keep the community informed on law enforcement and first responder activities throughout the county.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Nye County residents and visitors in an effort to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by the sheriff app.com,” Horak said. “The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.”

Horak also noted that with just a few clicks, users can access COVID-19 updates and resources, as well as additional information, including accessing inmate information and inmate services at the Nye County Detention Center.

Additionally, users can submit a tip regarding crimes, browse recent arrests, view the most wanted criminals in Nye County, and connect to the sheriff’s office social media platforms to read the latest news and press releases.

The app also provides information where users can research sex offenders in the area, and receive what’s known as “push notifications,” which are small messages that can reach audiences, anywhere and anytime.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store, and Google Play by searching Nye Sheriff NV,” Horak noted.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes