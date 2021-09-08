New Pahrump salon welcomed by local chamber

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times New You Salon owner Nikki Snix stands with her crew at her New You Salon at 1017 E. Basin Ave. in Pahrump. Snix has been in the beauty industry for 11 years and recently opened her new Pahrump shop.

New You Salon owner Nikki Snix cuts the ribbon in celebration of recently opening her business in Pahrump. The new shop is located at 1017 E. Basin Ave., Suite 6.

New You Salon owner Nikki Snix stands with her crew at her New You Salon at 1017 E. Basin Ave. in Pahrump. Snix has been in the beauty industry for 11 years and recently opened her new Pahrump shop.

New You Salon owner Nikki Snix cuts the ribbon in celebration of recently opening her business in Pahrump with executives from the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. Snix stands with Chamber CEO Jenney Sartin (left) and Chamber President Linda Groover (right). The new shop is located at 1017 E. Basin Ave., Suite 6.