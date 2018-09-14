New peace officers commissioned in Nevada

The Nevada Department of Public Safety commissioned the state’s newest peace officers at the academy 81 graduation ceremony this summer.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The graduation was held in June at the College of Southern Nevada – Cheyenne Campus Horn Theatre.

Of the 20 graduates, 12 will join the Parole and Probation Division, six will join the Highway Patrol Division Advanced Academy training and two will join Gaming and Control.

Cadets are immersed in high-level courses designed to develop skills required to serve as law enforcement officers in Nevada. Training includes law and legal procedures, patrol operations and investigations, the performance of skills, functions of a peace officer and physical fitness.

The cadets were among the first to have their training experience recorded and shared in a video series on the @NevadaDPS YouTube channel.

Assignments vary widely, and incumbents are assigned to various divisions within the department, including the Nevada Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigations, parole and probation and capitol police.

For recruitment opportunities visit www.dps.nv.gov