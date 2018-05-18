New phishing scam surfaces, one featuring different twist

The Internal Revenue Service is warning of a new twist tied to an old scam aimed at international taxpayers and non-resident aliens, the agency said.

Thinkstock The Internal Revenue Service is warning of a new scam. In this scam, criminals use a fake IRS Form W-8BEN to solicit detailed personal identification and bank account information from victims.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning of a new twist tied to an old scam aimed at international taxpayers and non-resident aliens, the agency said.

In this scam, criminals use a fake IRS Form W-8BEN to solicit detailed personal identification and bank account information from victims.

The phony letter or fax also refers to a Form W9095, which does not exist. Furthermore, the IRS doesn’t require a recertification of foreign status.

Be alert to bogus letters, emails and letters that appear to come from the IRS or your tax professional requesting information. Scam letters, forms and e-mails are designed to trick taxpayers into thinking these are official communications from the IRS or others in the tax industry, including tax software companies.

These phishing schemes may seek personal information, including mother’s maiden name, passport and account information in order steal the victim’s identity and their assets.

Taxpayers who receive the IRS phone scam or any IRS impersonation scam can report it to the IRS by emailing phishing@irs.gov with the subject line “IRS Impersonation Scam.”