49°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New scams target census, virus stimulus package

Staff Report
April 2, 2020 - 2:14 am
 

As the pubic health crisis surrounding the novel coronavirus continues to have an impact on the country and our local communities, new reports of fraudulent activity connecting the 2020 census and a proposed economic stimulus package have surfaced.

An alarming number of residents have reported receiving text messages urging the user to visit a fake census website, 2020census.gov/en.html, and sign up in order to receive a stimulus check from the U.S. government. There is no need to sign up to receive a stimulus check, as recipients are being identified through tax returns filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

“Understandably, there are growing concerns about the public health situation, unfortunately that same concern is a beacon for scammers and fraudulent claims around the census count,” Kerry Durmick, Nevada Census 2020 statewide coordinator, said in a statement. “There is absolutely no connection between the proposed coronavirus stimulus package and the 2020 census count. If residents hear, read or receive texts or emails or any phone calls claiming as such, they are all false.”

Previous reports across the state about scams targeting Nevada residents include individuals claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau approaching the doors of residents and asking for sensitive information such as social security numbers, credit card information. Another scam follows a similar format by mailing fake census forms to residents that also ask for sensitive information.

According to Durmick, the best way to protect against scams is to know what to look for when approached or when receiving correspondence to the related to the census.

In-person follow-up by census workers will not begin until after April 20-27, when final postcard reminders will be mailed. Reminder letters were mailed March 16-24, and reminder postcards were mailed beginning March 26. A second reminder and a hard copy of the census questionnaire will be mailed April 8-16.

The census form will not ask for information such as a resident’s social security number, citizenship status, credit card or bank information, donations, political party affiliation or anything regarding the 2020 election.

Representatives working for the U.S. Census Bureau, known as enumerators, may be identified by a U.S. Census Bureau shirt, lanyard and/or carrying a U.S. Census Bureau tote bag​. All representatives will be carrying a badge issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will include their name, photo and a gold chip which resembles the one found on most credit cards.

Despite growing concerns about the public health situation, Durmick urges residents to participate in the census and that is still safe to do so using official channels. The census is easier than ever for Nevadans to complete through one of three safe, confidential and quick ways from the comfort of their own homes: online at www.census.nv.gov; via phone at 844-330-2020 or, for Spanish, 844-468-2020); or by mailing in the hard copy of the questionnaire. This helps keep residents and census workers safe.

Residents may report fraudulent activity by contacting the U.S. Census Bureau regional hotline at 844-330-2020 or by emailing nvcensus2020@gov.nv.gov. Additionally, the Nevada Census website, www.census.nv.gov, contains plenty of accurate information to keep residents informed of the process.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-h ...
Sisolak activates National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined Major General Ondra L. Berry on Thursday to announce the activation of the Nevada National Guard among other measures the state has taken during the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Sisolak submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nevada. If approved, this declaration will provide additional federal assistance and emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ order through April
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
April 1 is census day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Today is “Census Day,” and though minds all around America are occupied by concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to conduct this constitutionally-mandated decennial process. Census officials are urging everyone residing in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, to make sure they and their families are included in this most important count.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Ernest Peterson, 62, was taken into custod ...
Man accused of making bomb threat arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When a Pahrump resident could not get logged on to his home computer, he decided to make a phone call to Valley Electric Association at approximately 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly held a press conference on ...
Deputy recovering from injuries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective is recovering after being shot while investigating a stabbing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Monday, March 16, fire crews were dispatched for a repor ...
Fire extinguishes self but claims life of Pahrump man
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of structure fires within the past week, with at least one fatality reported.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health partnering with Nye for COVID-19 testing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been a point of major contention in recent weeks as states grapple to keep pace with demand and though testing supplies are being stretched thin, Serenity Health, through its lab, has managed to secure enough kits to partner with Nye County to conduct drive-up testing in three local communities.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips opened in late 2019 in Pahrump. The ...
Fish and chips restaurant open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new local business has moved into Pahrump hoping to bring the fresh catch of the sea to the residents of Pahrump.