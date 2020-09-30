64°F
New service will allow tracking of mail ballots

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 30, 2020 - 9:06 am
 

A new service will allow voters to track the status of their mail ballots during this election season.

The Nevada Secretary of State Elections Division announced at the end of September the BallotTrax service, which will give voters a chance to check the status of their mail ballot – when it is mailed to them, when it is received by the county and when it has been counted.

This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partnership between the Elections Division and BallotTrax. As a leader in mail ballot locator and notification systems, BallotTrax already provides ballot tracking services to voters in many other states.

In order to sign up for ballot tracking for the 2020 general election, Nevada voters should visit https://nevada.ballottrax.net and register for the service, which is free. Once registered, voters can select how they want to receive ballot tracking alerts: text message, email or voice call. Voters can also set the hours during which they would like to receive ballot tracking alerts. To manage preferences, voters can sign in to the website at any time to change their selected notification methods, turn off notifications or modify contact hours.

“Due to the significant number of voters we anticipate will vote by mail this election, including many voters who will be casting a mail ballot for the first time, the Elections Division decided to make ballot tracking a priority,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said. “Voters are used to buying something online and then tracking the package from the retail outlet to their doorstep. We can now offer this same service, and the peace of mind that comes with it, to voters who vote by mail.”

The only information that is required to sign up for ballot tracking is the voter’s first and last name, date of birth and ZIP code. Voters are not required to provide their Social Security number or driver’s license number in order to sign up for ballot tracking. In addition to signing up for ballot tracking, Nevada voters can verify the status of their ballot by visiting the secretary of state’s registered voter services website.

Pursuant to Assembly Bill 4 from the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, all active registered voters in Nevada will receive a ballot in the mail for the 2020 general election. Voters can see the date on which ballots will be mailed to registered voters in their county by visiting the secretary of state’s website.

Voters who prefer to vote in person rather than vote by mail can do so. Early voting and Election Day polling locations can be found on the secretary of Ssate’s website. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Getty Images Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance car ...
Exchange approves 4.2% increase in rates for 2021
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

Michele Reeder
Reeder tapped to head state dental association
Staff Report

The statewide Nevada Dental Association has hired experienced association executive Michele Reeder as its new executive director, succeeding Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Getty Images With 70% of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act back i ...
Nursing facilities ask Congress for another COVID aid package
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, warned Congress today that without another COVID funding package, public health agencies and health care providers could find themselves less than completely prepared heading into the cold and flu season, as well as underfunded to handle another major spike in COVID cases.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Wal ...
Walmart unveils plans for this year’s holiday shopping
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart, at the end of September, announced plans to address key shopping trends expected for this unusual holiday season, including an increase in online shipping, evolving wish lists and the need for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times What originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire was upgrad ...
Crews kept busy responding to Pahrump blazes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to numerous fires throughout the valley this month.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and support ...
Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma
Staff Report

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

Getty Images The Nevada State Board of Pardons is tasked with considering applications for clem ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part three
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crowd watches Eric Trump during a MAGA event at the Pahrum ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump was featured at an outdoor “Make America Great Again” event in Pahrump on Thursday, where he was met by dozens of supporters to re-elect President Donald Trump, his father.