102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New survey will measure areas for improvement

Staff Report
August 25, 2020 - 3:51 pm
 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners which will help the USDA understand what it is doing well and where improvements are needed, specifically at the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.

A selection of 28,000 producers will receive the survey over the next few weeks, but all farmers are encouraged to take the survey at farmers.gov/survey.

“We want to hear from our customers so we can learn what we’re doing right and where we’re missing the mark,” Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said. “Good data is critical to good decision-making. The more responses we receive, the better we can understand what we need to do to improve our services to America’s farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners.”

This survey is part of the president’s management agenda. It requires high-impact service provider agencies across the federal government, including FSA and NRCS, to conduct annual surveys to measure and respond to areas needing improvement.

“We recognize producers and our staff may be experiencing a lot of change in how they interact with USDA,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “This is a good time to check in with our customers.”

“We will use this input to help improve the delivery of our conservation programs as our sister agencies will do for their programs.” NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr said.

“We’re about our customers,” Risk Management Agency Administrator Martin Barbre said. “RMA works to provide producers with crop insurance policies that meet their needs, and we need to know where we can improve.”

The survey consists of 20 questions and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Responses are confidential, and individual responses will be aggregated. The survey will be open for at least six weeks and will be closed once the USDA receives a 30% response rate.

Learn more and take the survey at www.farmers.gov/survey

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paraglider James “Kiwi” Johnston (Oroc), did not comple ...
Rescue teams searching for missing paraglider
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The search is on for a paraglider pilot who went missing while on a flight in north-central Nevada.

 
Trump pardons former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump Tuesday issued a pardon to former bank robber and Hope for Prisoners founder Jon D. Ponder, just as Ponder was preparing to speak on the second night of the Republican convention.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Continued unemployment claims fall to lowests level since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,938 for the week ending Aug. 15, down 6,817 claims, compared to last week’s total of 17,755 claims.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants and Nevada National Guard members test curbside for ...
Nevada sees lowest increase in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 months
By Mike Brunker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website show 253 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths over the preceding day,

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak.
State leaders give COVID-19 update
Staff Report

Nevada’s cases of COVID-19 increased by 409 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 66,010, Gov. Steve Sisolak, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia peek said during a teleconference with the media.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres is facing an open murder char ...
Murder suspect bound over to district court in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The murder case against Marco Torres cleared an important hurdle after the Nye County District Attorney’s Office managed to obtain an open murder charge, along with several other charges, bound over following a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bars in all areas of Nye County outside of Pahrump are perm ...
Nye County officials have positive tone over rural bars reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Nye County is happy to announce that the county’s request to reopen bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries in rural areas of the county (everywhere but Pahrump) was unanimously approved by the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force pursuant to the attached action plan.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Parents are seen escorting their students to the first day o ...
2020-2021 school year kicks off in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bright and early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, students and parents from around Nye County awoke to ready themselves and their children for the start of a brand new school year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Many Pahrump DMV customers are decrying the long wait times ...
Pahrump DMV patrons rail against long wait times
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Aside from taking along important documents you’ll need in order to perform a DMV transaction in Pahrump, those who have already endured the experience as of late, suggest you may want to bring along some “patience” as well.

The Mizpah Hotel is seen in Tonopah in October 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @c ...
Rural Nevada’s tourism attractions see boost from pandemic
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Out-of-town attractions have found new audiences from cities, new revenue sources and different strategies to survive the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.