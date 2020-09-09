78°F
New unemployment claims drop almost 10% in Nevada

Staff Report
September 8, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,032 for the week ending Aug. 29, down 826 claims, or 9.3%, compared to last week’s total of 8,858 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Through the week ending Aug. 29, there have been 670,400 initial claims filed in 2020, 662,368 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the third straight week to 221,599, a decline of 6,604 claims, or 2.9%, from the previous week’s total of 228,203. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 11, when there were 189,007 claims filed.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell by 0.4 percentage points to 16.0%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 10,411 initial claims filed in the week ending Aug. 29, a decrease of 460, or 4.2%, from last week’s total of 10,871. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program. Through the week ending Aug. 29, 431,347 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 104,592 in the week ending Aug. 29, a decline of 11,878 from the previous week’s revised total of 116,470. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 23,760 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,125 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 2,889 claims filed in the week, an increase of 551 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was 833,352 an increase of 7,591 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Aug. 22 was 9.0%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The briefing was followed by a virtual roundtable di ...
Cortez Masto’s virtual tour comes to Nye, Esmeralda
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday, Aug. 31 wrapped up the sixth day of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020 with stops at Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Honda settles airbag probe with 48 attorneys general
Staff Report

The attorneys general of 48 states and territories and Honda of America have reached an $85 million settlement over allegations the company concealed safety issues and defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

Getty Images This rule increases the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refu ...
Hunting, fishing expanded at wildlife refuges, hatcheries
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced today the opening and expansion of more than over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, the largest expansion of such opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

Getty Images The Manufacturing Technician Express online certification preparation will retrain ...
Grant aimed at retraining workers for manufacturing
Staff Report

Nevadans who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

National Guard group honors several Nevadans
Staff Report

The state of Nevada and the Nevada National Guard received more honors than any other state or territory Saturday during the 142nd annual National Guard Association of the United States general conference.

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal This April 19, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Susie Lee, D-Ne ...
Lee chats with teachers, parents on Facebook Live
Staff Report

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee on Monday told a group of teachers and parents that federal funding is needed to ensure safety in the classrooms during a Facebook Live roundtable.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record
By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020. Bars in ...
Closed Pahrump business turns to GoFundMe for aid
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated plenty of unpleasant statistics, but sometimes the numbers cloud the real suffering the virus has caused, whether it be physical or economic.