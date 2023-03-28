49°F
News

New weekly bus service to launch between Pahrump, outlying communities

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 28, 2023 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2023 - 12:36 pm
Pahrump Valley Public Transportation

A new weekly bus service is expected to launch between Pahrump and outlying communities.

Eric Whalen, executive director of Pahrump Valley Public Transportation, told Beatty town officials on Monday that the organization had received funding to carry passengers between there and Pahrump.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Burros graze nearby as traffic moves along South Second Street on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Beatty, Nevada.

Details are still being worked out, Whalen said, but the bus service is expected to be available at least once a week — most likely on a Tuesday or Thursday — and at no cost to riders.

A route from Pahrump to Amargosa is also in the works for this spring, according to postings from Pahrump Valley Public Transportation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Area 51 Alien Travel Center in Amargosa Valley.

The agency is seeking community input on the new planned services.

Earlier this year, Pahrump Valley Public Transportation expanded service hours in Pahrump from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with last pick-up at 5:30 p.m. Its shuttles operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All rides must be scheduled in advance; standard fare is $3 one way.

Pahrump Valley Public Transportation additionally offers service between Nye County and Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Cost is $25 roundtrip and must be scheduled in advance.

Call 775-751-6860 for more information.

Richard Stephens is a freelance writer in Beatty.

Brent Schanding contributed to this story.

