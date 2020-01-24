New welcome signs in the works for Pahrump

Pahrump currently welcomes visitors and thanks them for traveling to the valley with a series of signs placed along two highways and one major road entering and exiting the town, signs that have been in place for nearly 15 years now and are in need of replacement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a rendering of one of the options the Nye County Commission will consider for the design of the new "Welcome to Pahrump" and "Thank You for Visiting" signs the Pahrump Tourism Department is currently working toward.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of one of the welcome signs currently in place, which shows obvious signs of wear and tear and is in need of replacement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Another rendering of an option for consideration for new signs welcoming visitors to Pahrump and thanking them for traveling to the valley.

Sun damage and the sheer amount of time they have been exposed to the elements have tarnished their appeal and the Pahrump Tourism Department is presently immersed in the process of gaining approval for the placement of eight brand new signs.

The Pahrump Tourism Department had an item on the Wednesday, Jan. 22 agenda for the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, to consider selecting a design for the replacement signs.

However, when the item was opened for discussion, Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter requested that it be tabled as she had erroneously provided the commissioners with incorrect “option 1” and “option 4” designs. Heeding that request, the commission voted to table the item until the Feb. 19 meeting, set for 10 a.m. at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers in Pahrump.

The total cost of the project is up to $31,000. In order to help fund four new “Welcome to Pahrump” signs and four new “Thank You for Visiting” signs, the tourism department is seeking a grant from the Nevada Commission on Tourism in the amount of $15,000 which, if secured, will require a $16,000 match to be paid for by Pahrump Room Tax funds.

The plan is to begin work to install the new signs in March, with locations to include North Highway 160, South Highway 160, West Bell Vista road and West Highway 372.

“The gateway environment creates a first impression,” the grant application from Pahrump Tourism details. “Ideally, we present a well kept, clean and cheery sign extending a warm welcome to our visitors. Right now they see a smoky, sun damaged, worn out sign. The first impression is a lasting impression… Visitors, tourists and citizens alike will be pleased to see a refreshed welcome.”

