58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

No same-day registration for Nye’s next live tax sale

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 20, 2024 - 11:35 am
 

Nye County is coming up on its next delinquent property tax sale and there is going to be a big change to the process — for the first time, there will be no same-day registration available.

County officials are working to ensure the community is made aware of this change so there is as little confusion as possible the morning of the sale.

“Our spring live auction for our treasurer’s trust properties is scheduled to be held March 22,” Nye County Treasurer Raelyn Powers told commissioners during the board’s Friday, Feb. 16 meeting. “It will be held just like it was last year, simultaneously in both the Pahrump (commissioners’) chambers as well as the Tonopah (commissioners’) chambers.

“There is one major change that I need to express on this auction. We will not be having same-day registration,” Powers continued. “The registration period for this auction will begin March 13 and end at noon on March 21.”

Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour asked how the treasurer’s office was going to advertise the shift in procedure, inquiring, “They (potential bidders) are going to show up on March 22. Are they going to be turned away?”

Powers confirmed that yes, anyone who is not registered by the deadline will not be permitted to participate in the auction. As to getting the word out, there are notices on the Nye County website as well as the treasurer’s webpage, she said, and ads placed in the Pahrump Valley Times and the Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News.

“We found that the same-day registration creates a lot of hectic times for us and it’s very difficult to manage additional registrations the day of,” Powers explained of the change.

Aside from the lack of same-day registration, the tax sale will follow much the same form as usual. Anyone wishing to participate must provide a $500 deposit in certified funds, such as a cashier’s check, money order or cash.

“Your deposit will be applied to the purchase price if you are a successful bidder,” information on the event details. “If you are unsuccessful, your deposit will be returned by mail within seven business days of the auction… There is no financing – no exceptions.”

There will be capacity limits at each of the tax sale locations, with the Pahrump chambers capped at 100 bidders and the Tonopah chambers limited to 25.

The required bidder information form can be found at NyeCountyNV.gov by clicking on the “Treasurer” link in the “Departments” dropdown menu. Completed forms and deposits can be dropped off at the Nye County Treasurer’s Office in Pahrump, 170 N. Floyd Street, Suite 2, or Tonopah, 101 Radar Road. The treasurer’s office will begin accepting bidder registration on March 13 with all forms and deposits due by 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

A list of the properties that will be up for bid is available online. The list will also be printed in the Thursday, Feb. 22 edition of the Tonopah Times and the Friday, Feb. 23 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

For more information call 775-482-8148.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
National Park Service Lake Manly, the temporary lake in Badwater Basin caused by the above norm ...
Rare opportunity to kayak in Death Valley
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A temporary lake provides a rare opportunity to kayak in the driest place in the United States: Death Valley National Park.

National Park Service Death Valley National Park has some of the darkest skies in the country a ...
2024 Dark Sky Festival could lure thousands to Death Valley
Staff Report

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3. This popular event was attended by over 3,500 people last year.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2nd Annual Cake Auction for Nye County Cotillion took pla ...
Cotillion Cake Auction generates $5k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit the Nye County Cotillion took place this past Saturday and though event organizers said attendance wasn’t as strong as they would have liked, those that did take part more than made up for the lack of a large crowd.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The building at 2101 E. Calvada Blvd. is no longer usable fo ...
Rains force relocation of several government offices
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the recent rains in the valley further damaging the already dilapidated building at 2101 E. Calvada Blvd., Nye County has had to accelerate the shuffling of the offices formerly housed at that location. The Nye County Finance, Human Resources and Natural Resources offices, as well as the Nye County Water District and the town of Pahrump’s Ambulance Billing offices, have all been affected by the need to abandon the building and several staff members are consequently working from home.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Tynia Dickson is an army veteran, certified service dog train ...
County grants $20k to support veteran service dogs program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As a certified service dog trainer and dog behavior specialist, Tynia Dickson is well-versed in the positive impacts that these animals can have on a person’s well-being but an untrained dog can be a huge source of frustration. That’s why, after having faced this problem herself and created a strategy to deal with it, Dickson started the Sassy Trainer.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers of all ages took part in the Sleep in Heavenly Pea ...
Help local kids at the Winter Bed Build
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A bed to sleep in – it may seem a simple thing but having a safe and comfortable bed to settle into each night is key to overall health and wellness.

Louis Purdry, a volunteer for the GOP walks in the Bob Ruud Community Center parking lot on Thu ...
Caucus 2024: Republicans in Nevada have spoken
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A long line of Republicans in Pahrump wrapped from the Bob Ruud Community Center entrance to the rodeo arena to participate in the caucus last Thursday night. After Tuesday’s Presidential Preference Primary Election, where Nikki Haley lost in the Nevada Primary to “none of the above,” it was a symbolic vote from Republicans.