No same-day registration for Nye’s next live tax sale

Nye County is coming up on its next delinquent property tax sale and there is going to be a big change to the process — for the first time, there will be no same-day registration available.

County officials are working to ensure the community is made aware of this change so there is as little confusion as possible the morning of the sale.

“Our spring live auction for our treasurer’s trust properties is scheduled to be held March 22,” Nye County Treasurer Raelyn Powers told commissioners during the board’s Friday, Feb. 16 meeting. “It will be held just like it was last year, simultaneously in both the Pahrump (commissioners’) chambers as well as the Tonopah (commissioners’) chambers.

“There is one major change that I need to express on this auction. We will not be having same-day registration,” Powers continued. “The registration period for this auction will begin March 13 and end at noon on March 21.”

Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour asked how the treasurer’s office was going to advertise the shift in procedure, inquiring, “They (potential bidders) are going to show up on March 22. Are they going to be turned away?”

Powers confirmed that yes, anyone who is not registered by the deadline will not be permitted to participate in the auction. As to getting the word out, there are notices on the Nye County website as well as the treasurer’s webpage, she said, and ads placed in the Pahrump Valley Times and the Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News.

“We found that the same-day registration creates a lot of hectic times for us and it’s very difficult to manage additional registrations the day of,” Powers explained of the change.

Aside from the lack of same-day registration, the tax sale will follow much the same form as usual. Anyone wishing to participate must provide a $500 deposit in certified funds, such as a cashier’s check, money order or cash.

“Your deposit will be applied to the purchase price if you are a successful bidder,” information on the event details. “If you are unsuccessful, your deposit will be returned by mail within seven business days of the auction… There is no financing – no exceptions.”

There will be capacity limits at each of the tax sale locations, with the Pahrump chambers capped at 100 bidders and the Tonopah chambers limited to 25.

The required bidder information form can be found at NyeCountyNV.gov by clicking on the “Treasurer” link in the “Departments” dropdown menu. Completed forms and deposits can be dropped off at the Nye County Treasurer’s Office in Pahrump, 170 N. Floyd Street, Suite 2, or Tonopah, 101 Radar Road. The treasurer’s office will begin accepting bidder registration on March 13 with all forms and deposits due by 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

A list of the properties that will be up for bid is available online. The list will also be printed in the Thursday, Feb. 22 edition of the Tonopah Times and the Friday, Feb. 23 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

For more information call 775-482-8148.

