Nominations sought for Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award

Nevada Department of Wildlife Brett K. Jefferson, of Las Vegas, was presented with the 2018 Kirch Award after years of work and leadership within notable wildlife conservation organizations such as the Wild Sheep Foundation, Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn and Nevada Bighorns Unlimited.

The state’s Board of Wildlife Commissioners is seeking nominations for the 2019 Wayne E. Kirch Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award.

The award is given annually to recipients who have demonstrated significant results towards conservation, management or enhancement of wildlife, the state said in a news release. An individual, non-profit organization, outdoor sports club, or business can be nominated for the award.

Selection of the winning nominee will be made solely from the official conservation award nomination form. The winner is selected by a simple majority vote from a judging panel made up of two wildlife commissioners, Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) staff assigned to the Kirch Award Committee, four judges representing county advisory boards to manage wildlife or outdoor groups, and Marlene Kirch, daughter of former commissioner Wayne E. Kirch. The conservation award consists of a perpetual bronze and wood plaque, on which that year’s recipient’s name is added. Each winner also receives a smaller version of the award to keep.

This award is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for over 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in southern Nevada is also named in his honor. Kirch, of Las Vegas, passed away in 1989. All required official conservation award nomination forms are available from the Nevada Department of Wildlife regional offices, or on the web at www.ndow.org. This year’s award is for projects that occurred in 2019. To be considered, nominations must be received no later than Nov. 15. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) protects, restores and manages fish and wildlife, promotes fishing, hunting, and boating safety. NDOW’s wildlife and habitat conservation efforts are primarily funded by sportsmen’s license and conservation fees and a federal surcharge on hunting and fishing gear. Support wildlife and habitat conservation in Nevada by purchasing a hunting, fishing, or combination license.

