79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nominations sought for Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award

Staff Report
October 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s Board of Wildlife Commissioners is seeking nominations for the 2019 Wayne E. Kirch Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award.

The award is given annually to recipients who have demonstrated significant results towards conservation, management or enhancement of wildlife, the state said in a news release. An individual, non-profit organization, outdoor sports club, or business can be nominated for the award.

Brett K. Jefferson, of Las Vegas, was presented with the 2018 Kirch Award after years of work and leadership within notable wildlife conservation organizations such as the Wild Sheep Foundation, Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn and Nevada Bighorns Unlimited.

Selection of the winning nominee will be made solely from the official conservation award nomination form. The winner is selected by a simple majority vote from a judging panel made up of two wildlife commissioners, Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) staff assigned to the Kirch Award Committee, four judges representing county advisory boards to manage wildlife or outdoor groups, and Marlene Kirch, daughter of former commissioner Wayne E. Kirch. The conservation award consists of a perpetual bronze and wood plaque, on which that year’s recipient’s name is added. Each winner also receives a smaller version of the award to keep.

This award is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for over 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in southern Nevada is also named in his honor. Kirch, of Las Vegas, passed away in 1989. All required official conservation award nomination forms are available from the Nevada Department of Wildlife regional offices, or on the web at www.ndow.org. This year’s award is for projects that occurred in 2019. To be considered, nominations must be received no later than Nov. 15. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) protects, restores and manages fish and wildlife, promotes fishing, hunting, and boating safety. NDOW’s wildlife and habitat conservation efforts are primarily funded by sportsmen’s license and conservation fees and a federal surcharge on hunting and fishing gear. Support wildlife and habitat conservation in Nevada by purchasing a hunting, fishing, or combination license.

For more, visit www.ndow.org

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as shown in ...
Nevada updates voter registration numbers
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports a decrease of 30,428 active registered voters statewide during the month of September 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - At the official Pahrump office opening for the Pete ...
Pete for America campaign makes home in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.

Thinkstock The call to action on the trade agreement was issued in a letter to all U.S. House m ...
Businesses included in national effort
Staff Report

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a “No Rest Recess” call to action to members of the U.S. House of Representatives this month.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.

Nevada Department of Wildlife A look at the happy project team.
Enhancement for wildlife in rural Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is thanking property owners, Scorpio Gold, and volunteers for working with the department to enhance water for wildlife at Tarantula Spring in Esmeralda County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis is pict ...
Nye County looks to sue Area 51 instigators
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission recently voted to direct county staff to begin the process necessary to potentially pursue legal action against the instigators of the Storm Area 51 phenomenon, which may have been something of a bust in Nye County but still came with an estimated price tag of many thousands of dollars for the advance preparations.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers assemble a couple of signs to place on the corner of the car lot ...
AAA Nevada promotes proper usage of child safety seats
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although parents will do anything to protect their children, often times young ones are unknowingly improperly fastened in the car seats in their vehicles.