'Nuisance fires' investigated

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Several suspicious fires that occurred last week in Pahrump are ...
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Several suspicious fires that occurred last week in Pahrump are being investigated by the fire department and sheriff’s office and officials are hoping area residents will keep vigilant for suspicious individuals or activity and help them catch the suspect(s).
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2024 - 6:55 am
 

A series of suspicious fires in Pahrump sparked a joint investigation with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services last week.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the fires occurred along the central corridor of Pahrump near Highway 160 as well as on the south end of town.

Attempting to identify culprit

As a result, both agencies are now looking for the suspect(s).

“We’ve interviewed a number of people, and we’re narrowing it down, and closely monitoring the area,” he said. “We’re working very closely with NCSO and NHP also to identify potential suspects.”

Trash and debris fires

Lewis also said that the recent spate of fires in town, occurred near Wells Fargo Bank, the China Wok restaurant and on Homestead Road at Lorelei Street.

Fuel for the fires consisted mainly of brush and discarded trash in an area without fire hydrants.

“They were relatively small in nature, but nuisance fires nonetheless,” he noted. “None really involved any exposure to structures because they were mostly rubbish, abandoned shopping carts and dumpster fires. There was at least one abandoned structure above Industrial Road that appeared to be occupied by squatters.”

Suspected arsonist remains at large

Meanwhile, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that his department has launched an arson investigation into the fires.

“They are suspicious fires based on the circumstances because there’s no reason for a fire to have happened out of nowhere,” he said. “We’re coordinating with the fire department, and talking to people to find out who’s doing it, so these are definitely considered suspicious fires.”

Seeking public information

Further, McGill advised all area residents to keep a lookout for suspicious individuals and activities around town.

“Just be observant of who may be around the area,” McGill advised. “If possible, get us a description, and do the best you can to try to keep an eye on the person, but obviously, do not approach the person. Just stay on the phone with us until we get there.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

