50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

NWS: Winds could reach up to 50 mph in Nye County and surrounding areas

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 23, 2023 - 9:49 am
 

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph today, according to the National Weather Service which has issued an advisory through 4 p.m. Monday that covers territory from Death Valley National Park to Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock and Amargosa Valley.

North winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust to 50 mph. The advisory encourages residents to secure objects and to be aware of possible difficulties while driving, especially high profile vehicles.

The Monday low will be near 35. A high near 53 is expected.

Cool, below normal conditions are forecast all week before warming close to normal in the upper 50s by next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after deputies say they viewed a video of the man taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo
Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new state law decriminalizes minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when a driver fails to pay their tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a previous Veterans Extra ...
5th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the patriotic community of Pahrump, veterans are a valued part of the population and are regularly the focus of public events, from fundraisers and festivals to ceremonies and observances. One such event is geared specifically toward connecting the valley’s former military members with much-needed resources and residents will soon have the chance to check out all that will be on exhibit during this year’s Veterans Extravaganza.

Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11, 2021 began investigating a claim that Jonathon Mitchell had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at an undisclosed residence sometime around then.

Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Social workers informed the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse more than 3 months before the arrest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new plaque hangs inside the main entrance at the Nye Coun ...
Animal advocate Dave Stevens’ memory honored with plaque at new shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Dave Stevens, Pahrump citizen, heavy taxpayer!” This was the emphatic introduction that the late Dave Stevens used to give before launching into public comment at meetings of the Nye County Commission.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Those who took advantage of free square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center this month were coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.