NWS: Winds could reach up to 50 mph in Nye County and surrounding areas

Winds in the valley could escalate, according to warning from National Weather Service officials.

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph today, according to the National Weather Service which has issued an advisory through 4 p.m. Monday that covers territory from Death Valley National Park to Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock and Amargosa Valley.

Wind Advisories for the gusty winds on Sunday and Monday have been expanded. Advisories begin at 10 am Sunday for Esmeralda, Nye, and Inyo Counties. Advisories in San Bernardino, Clark, and Mohave Counties begin at 6 PM PST/ 7 PM MST Sunday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/AMRYstNcLx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 21, 2023

North winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust to 50 mph. The advisory encourages residents to secure objects and to be aware of possible difficulties while driving, especially high profile vehicles.

The Monday low will be near 35. A high near 53 is expected.

Cool, below normal conditions are forecast all week before warming close to normal in the upper 50s by next weekend.

