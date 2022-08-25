86°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Nye Animal Shelter Grand Opening hailed a success

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 25, 2022 - 12:42 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Animal Shelter Grand Opening took place Wedne ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Animal Shelter Grand Opening took place Wednesday, Aug. 24 with officials, staffers and members of the public gathering to celebrate the moment.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the lobby inside of the new Nye County Anim ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the lobby inside of the new Nye County Animal Shelter.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Felines can be adopted at the Nye County Animal Shelter. Som ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Felines can be adopted at the Nye County Animal Shelter. Sometimes cats, such as this one, come as a bonded pair and are encouraged to be adopted together.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Furry friends are awaiting their new families at the Nye Cou ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Furry friends are awaiting their new families at the Nye County Animal Shelter.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Grand opening attendees are shown checking out some of the f ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Grand opening attendees are shown checking out some of the felines up for adoption, including former Nye County Commissioner John Koenig who was instrumental in getting the shelter project started.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This pup was obviously excited by all of the attention and a ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This pup was obviously excited by all of the attention and activity during the grand opening tours at the Nye County Animal Shelter.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This young dog, who happens to be deaf, enjoys a nice stretch.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This young dog, who happens to be deaf, enjoys a nice stretch.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents are pictured looking at some of the canines availa ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents are pictured looking at some of the canines available for adoption.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The new Nye County Animal Shelter is equipped with 73 dogs k ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The new Nye County Animal Shelter is equipped with 73 dogs kennels, providing much more space than the old shelter did.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows one of the runs of dogs kennels, with the f ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows one of the runs of dogs kennels, with the floor still bearing signs of a recent washing. All of the flooring in the new shelter is made of concrete and is, therefore, much easier to keep sanitary.

Officials with Nye County and the town of Pahrump were joined by shelter staff and community animal lovers this past Wednesday for a celebration marking the grand opening of the new Nye County Animal Shelter, which was completed this summer and is now open to the public.

Nye County Animal Shelter Manager Tasha Crabtree led the ceremony, gathering attendees on the steps before the shelter for the formal ribbon cutting.

“Thank you everybody for joining us, I really appreciate you celebrating this monumental moment. It’s really exciting that we’re able to open up the Nye County Animal Shelter and have this resource for the community… Let’s cut this ribbon!” Crabtree enthused.

The scissors slicing through the ribbon triggered an eruption of cheering and applause before everyone eagerly headed inside for a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art facility.

“The grand opening was a great success,” Crabtree told the Pahrump Valley Times once the event came to a close. “It was wonderful welcoming the community into the new building and introducing them to our animals.”

While offering tours of the facility to residents was a focus of the celebration, so too was arranging adoptions between attendees and the pets looking for their forever homes. Crabtree was delighted to report that shelter staff were able to find loving families for four dogs, but of course, there are always more animals in need of an owner to call their own.

“We currently have about 25 available dogs and 10 available cats,” Crabtree detailed. She and her staff are optimistic that many of these shelter residents will soon be adopted out, however, and one endeavor they are undertaking to help with that goal is participation in a Clear the Shelters event.

“We are hoping to ‘Clear the Shelter’ this Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Crabtree explained. “All altered animals over the age of six months will have their adoption fee waived, meaning they will be free to approved adopters!”

It’s been a long and hard struggle to get the new shelter built and operating and Crabtree was quick to acknowledge those whose effort played a major role in the project.

“I am extremely appreciative of our shelter staff, Joe, Jim, Kat, Olive and Gilbert, the trustees, and the wonderful Nye County Buildings and Grounds and IT departments that have put in so much work and elbow-grease to get things up and running,” Crabtree said. “I would like to extend my greatest gratitude to our volunteers as they are always so eager to jump in and help out. We couldn’t have done this without you!

“Thank you to our dedicated community rescue and veterinary partners that have helped us more than ever: Tails of Nye County; Never Forgotten Animal Society; NSPCA; Spay and Neuter Center of Southern Nevada; Heaven Can Wait; and All Creatures Animal Hospital,” Crabtree continued. “Lastly, a sincere thank you to Commissioner Frank Carbone, county manager Tim Sutton, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Capt. David Boruchowitz for their continued support of the shelter and their dedication to animal welfare.”

The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane. For more information call 775-751-7020.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
1 transported after school bus and car collide
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of crashes and structure fires last week. Here’s the rundown.

(Nye County Detention Center) Eddie Joan Plebani
‘Child of God’ tells deputy she is exempt from traffic laws during Amargosa Valley stop
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“Ms. Plebani went into a tirade explaining to me that she doesn’t have to have a driver’s license and that she’s privately insured and that she is a ‘child of God,’ free to travel on the roadway and does not have to obey any local laws and regulations,” according to a Nye County deputy who stopped the woman this week.

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times The new state-of-the-art Nye County Animal Shelter is celebrati ...
Officials debut Nye County’s new $4.1M animal shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A project long desired by the community is now a reality and local officials will be celebrating the official grand opening of the new Nye County Animal Shelter this morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for 10 a.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization is a nonprofit founded b ...
Full Circle seeking funding for community programs
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Cherish Pryor is on a mission to bring a variety of community- and youth-focused programs to the valley but she cannot do it alone. She will need all the backing she can get if she is to see her Full Circle Community Organization become a success.

(Nye County Detention Center) Raymond Bennie Glasper II
Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Highway 160 improvement project is nearly complete and f ...
Highway 160 roadwork wraps up Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers in the Pahrump Valley will be glad to know that by Monday, the roadwork on Highway 160 through the heart of town is expected to be completed and traffic in the area will soon resume its normal pace on a new and much smoother asphalt surface.