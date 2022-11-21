58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye clerk blames ACLU for delaying hand counts

Staff report
November 21, 2022 - 9:35 am
 
Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump ...
Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nye County Clerk-Elect Mark Kampf blamed multiple lawsuits and legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union as the reason why a hand count of more than 20,000 paper ballots weren’t completed by deadline.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Kampf told KPVM-TV last week, adding that nonpartisan volunteer counters have been able to get through about 2,000 ballots each day.

Election officials had planned to count more than 13,000 mail-in ballots in the days before the polls closed in Nye County, but Kampf said they “lost 14 days” because of stop-and-go court orders that delayed the process.

While tabulations from electronic Dominion voting machines will soon be submitted to county and state election officials to certify the election, the clerk told KPVM that the hand count will continue.

“The real test is to compare our results with what the tabulator produced,” he said.

On Wednesday, more than 12,000 ballots had been counted in Nye County, Kampf reported, with 99.89 percent accuracy compared to results from electronic machines, but weren’t fininshed by the time Nye County commissioners canvassed the results on Friday.

More than 61 percent of registered voters turned out in Nye County to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the latest data from the county clerk’s office. Data shows 14,215 (about 42 percent) of the county’s 20,883 voters who participated in this election cast mail ballots, while 4,161 voters (about 12.3 percent) voted early at polling stations in Duckwater, Pahrump and Tonopah. The remaining 2,507 voters (about 7.4 percent) went to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Updated election results are posted on pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center Tyler Jackson
Man arrested for stealing vapes allegedly sold them at skate park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Tyler Jackson is suspected of robbing vapes from an area convenience store and selling them at the skate park is under arrest, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival took over Petrack Pa ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump Balloon Fest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time in its history, the Balloon Festival was organized by the Dubin family, in partnership with Doug Campbell of Balloons Over Pahrump.

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks to supporters during an election night c ...
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Republican Party did not have a “red wave.” Why? Election deniers on the ticket and division within the party, in part.

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud ...
UPDATED: Here’s how Nye County voted in the 2022 election
Staff report

More than 61 percent of registered voters turned out in Nye County to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from the county clerk’s office. Data shows 14,215 (about 42 percent) of the county’s 20,883 voters who particated in this election cast mail ballots, while 4,161 voters (about 12.3 percent) voted early at polling stations in Duckwater, Pahrump and Tonopah. The remaining 2,507 voters (about 7.4 percent) went to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Volunteers resume hand counting ballots in Nye County at the Valley Conference Center on Thursd ...
Supreme Court rejects another Nye hand counting lawsuit
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court turned away the ACLU of Nevada, which sought to stop the post-election hand counting of Nye County ballots.