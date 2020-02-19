50°F
NyE Communities Coalition to host event

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 19, 2020 - 8:51 am
 

Carotid artery disease is a very serious medical condition, as it can block the flow of blood to one’s brain, causing a possible stroke.

As such, residents living in and around the Pahrump Valley can learn about their risk for the disease, and other potentially deadly medical conditions by way of what’s known as Life Line Screenings.

As stated in a news release, Joelle Reizes said the NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a community event on Thursday, Feb. 20, beginning at 9 a.m.

“The screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in the arteries of your neck, that bring blood to your brain,” Reizes noted. “Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.”

Additionally, Reizes said though screening packages start at $149, consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors.

“They should also ask about our Wellness Gold Membership Program, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month,” she said.

Additional screenings will look for what’s known as an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which is a ballooning of the largest artery in the body, located in one’s stomach, and Peripheral Arterial Disease, which is the narrowing of the smaller arteries of the ankles and feet.

“There will also be screenings for Atrial Fibrillation, which is the most common type of irregular heart rhythm, as well as a bone density screening to determine a risk for possible Osteoporosis, and a screening for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm.”

Pre-registration for the event is required.

For additional information call 877-237-1287 or visit the website www.lifelinescreening.com.

NyE Communities Coalition is located at 1020 East Wilson Road, off of West Street.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

