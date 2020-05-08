Nye County accepting bids for Amargosa road projects

Written bids for road projects in Amargosa Valley are now being accepted by the Nye County Finance Department.

Written bids for road projects in Amargosa Valley are now being accepted by the Nye County Finance Department.

The projects involve paving on East Anvil Road and South Powerline Road and consist of pulverizing 28 feet wide, grading, compacting and paving.

On East Anvil Road, the project involved paving approximately 20,750 feet from a point west of Nevada Highway 373 to South Powerline Road. Intersections at North Pueblo Road, North Calico Street and North School Lane will be repaved at their existing paved width.

On South Powerline Road, the paving will begin at a point 100 feet north of East Anvil Road and cover approximately 7,602 feet.

Envelopes containing the bids must be sealed and addressed to the Nye County Finance Department, 2101 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 200, Pahrump, NV 89048. Responses will be received until 1:30 p.m. June 3, and responses received after the deadline will not be honored regardless of postmark.

Response opening will begin at 1:31 p.m. June 3 at the Finance Department, and it is anticipated that a contract will be awarded on or about June 16 unless the Board of Commissioners denies approval.

A non-mandatory pre-response meeting will be held via Go To Meeting at 10 a.m. May 20. The link will be provided on the Nye County website.