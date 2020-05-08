93°F
Nye County accepting bids for Amargosa road projects

Staff Report
May 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Written bids for road projects in Amargosa Valley are now being accepted by the Nye County Finance Department.

The projects involve paving on East Anvil Road and South Powerline Road and consist of pulverizing 28 feet wide, grading, compacting and paving.

On East Anvil Road, the project involved paving approximately 20,750 feet from a point west of Nevada Highway 373 to South Powerline Road. Intersections at North Pueblo Road, North Calico Street and North School Lane will be repaved at their existing paved width.

On South Powerline Road, the paving will begin at a point 100 feet north of East Anvil Road and cover approximately 7,602 feet.

Envelopes containing the bids must be sealed and addressed to the Nye County Finance Department, 2101 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 200, Pahrump, NV 89048. Responses will be received until 1:30 p.m. June 3, and responses received after the deadline will not be honored regardless of postmark.

Response opening will begin at 1:31 p.m. June 3 at the Finance Department, and it is anticipated that a contract will be awarded on or about June 16 unless the Board of Commissioners denies approval.

A non-mandatory pre-response meeting will be held via Go To Meeting at 10 a.m. May 20. The link will be provided on the Nye County website.

Thinkstock The United States Supreme Court building is in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court declines to lift Pennsylania shutdown
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to lift Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown after a group of businesses requested that the court halt enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential businesses, according to U.S. News.

Zach Conine, Nevada state treasurer Nevada residents can enter for a chance to win $529, direc ...
Treasurer sponsors contest for aspiring college students
Staff Writer

The state treasurer’s office has announced the Your College Future contest, providing Nevada families with an opportunity to win a $529 college saving account by sharing their college and career goals.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal Thom Reilly, the newly appointed chancellor of the Ne ...
NSHE chancellor looks at reopening scenarios
Staff Writer

The Nevada System of Higher Education has begun planning to resume in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester and more limited in-person class offerings later this summer, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly wrote in a letter to his cabinet, the Council of Presidents, faculty senate chairs and student body presidents.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
Family domestic dispute leads to shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man was transported to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air following a shooting which began as a domestic violence dispatch, just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.