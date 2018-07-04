Nye County approves $14K for veterans causes

The Nye County Commission recently approved two different expenditures from the county’s Veterans Services Fund in order to support local veterans’ causes.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Marine Corps League members William Olson, Frank Miller, Dan Griggs and Clifford Bermodes performing Color Guard and Rifle Squad duties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In October, 2017 Nye County and Pahrump both became official Purple Heart communities. Residents will be able to see the local Marine Corps League Color Guard and Rifle Squad perform at this year's Purple Heart ceremony, set for August 7.

The Nye County Commission recently approved two different expenditures from the county’s Veterans Services Fund in order to support local veterans’ causes.

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization’s Pahrump Family Resource Center was allocated $10,000 while the local Marine Corps League was given $4,000 to help with the necessary gear for its color guard and rifle squad. Both entities expressed pleasure over the approval, which represents just one more way Nye County has shown its admiration and gratitude for those who have served.

Marine Corps League

Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 Commandant Jose Telles explained that the group’s color guard was born out of a desire to participate in the funerary services of veterans who have passed away. Uniforms for this run about $200 apiece, Telles detailed, creating a costly project. That was when the group turned to Valley Electric Association, which donated $1,100, helping bring the color guard to fruition. The group did not stop there, however, deciding to add a rifle squad as well.

“We needed to help our Marines get uniforms, we needed extra Marines ready to help out in case we needed them, plus we needed another set of white web gear just in case. We also decided we needed a rifle squad but again it would be costly,” Telles continued.

That led the Marine Corps League to the Veterans Finance Committee, which focuses solely on pinpointing projects to bring to the Nye County Commission for approval utilizing the county-provided veterans services funding. With the aid of the committee, the Marine Corps League submitted its financial request to the county and the commission unanimously approved the $4,000 request.

“When I was told that the funds were approved, did I get excited,” Telles stated. “Not for me or the Marine Corps League but for the deceased veterans and their families. I have attended many services for veterans and I see very proud wives, children, mothers and fathers so proud that he/she served our country in the military.”

“To the Marine Corps League to send our brothers home is moving but we feel he/she was sent home with honors he/she earned while in our military. All of our Marine Corps League members are excited and to tell the truth, we got even closer to each other. Our quartermaster will be ordering our color guard white gear and everything we need to help our Marines get their uniforms.”

Telles said the entire community will be able to see the new Marine Corps League Color Guard and Rifle Squad in action in August, when the group will participate in the Purple Heart Ceremony set for Aug. 7 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans Memorial.

Family Resource Center

As for the Pahrump Family Resource Center, the $10,000 allocation will help fund additional services not covered by the basic operating funding of the center. Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Salli Kerr said the local resource center is just one included in a program that extends across 18 regions. The center is funded by the state and residents are able to receive supportive services, “…including case management and referrals to other agencies to help the client accomplish goals toward becoming self-sufficient.”

Kerr explained, “The PFRC’s program coordinator position is funded by the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS funding helps pay for personnel and administration but does not cover the financial needs for clients that we see in our community.”

Kerr said seeking other funding sources allows the center to directly assist clients with financial needs, such as rent and utility costs, transportation and more. As the $10,000 is geared specifically toward veterans, Kerr said the center’s program coordinator will verify the veteran’s status.

“This partnership allows the county to help fund veterans’ needs without incurring any personnel or administrative expenses as those expenses are provided with the Pahrump Family Resource Center funding… It is our privilege to provide services to veterans and to have a more secure source of funding that will allow us to help them in a time of financial distress.” The center plays a role in helping veterans obtain their benefits, too, by having Nevada Veterans Advocacy-trained staff and working closely with the local Veterans Services Officers, Kerr noted.

“We are pleased to have earned the trust of the Nye County commissioners and staff with regard to this award and look forward to serving the veterans in our community on behalf of the citizens of Nye County,” Kerr stated in conclusion.

For more information on the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 visit www.mcl1199.org or call 702-355-2155.

For more information on the Pahrump Family Resource Center visit www.nevadaoutreach.org or call 775-751-1118.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com