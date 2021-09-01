Nye County Assessor’s, Recorder’s offices closed to the public

The Nye County Assessor’s Office and the Nye County Recorder’s Office in Pahrump are both currently closed to the public.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A notice has been posted on the Nye County Recorder's Office door in Pahrump letting residents know that the office has been closed to the public. The Nye County Assessor's Office is also closed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Recorder's Office in Pahrump is located at 170 N. Floyd Street, Suite 1.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Assessor's Office is located at 160 N. Floyd Street.

Nye County officials announced on Monday, Aug. 30 that the assessor’s office was shutting its doors as a result of problems encountered from the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure will remain effective until at least next week.

“Due to a staffing issue related to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Nye County, and born out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our staff and the public, the Pahrump office of the Nye County Assessor will be closed to the public until Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the earliest,” a notice provided with the press release regarding the closures detailed.

According to the most recent update provided by Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly on the state of the pandemic in the county, there had been 162 new cases of COVID-19 reported among Nye County residents between Monday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 30. Of these new cases, there were two in Amargosa Valley, one in Tonopah, one in Beatty and the remainder were reported for Pahrump. The total number of COVID-19 positives recorded for Nye County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 3,693.

Nye County also currently has the highest test positivity rate in the state of Nevada. This is the third week in a row that the county has been reported as having the highest test positivity rate but the figure is trending slowly downward, with this week’s rate at 28.2% versus the week of August 23 when it was at 31.4% and the week of August 16 when the test positivity rate was 31.8%.

For those unfamiliar with how the test positivity rate is calculated, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said this number is determined using a 14-day period of test results with a seven-day lag, “…meaning we look at specimens collected over the two-week period that ended one week prior,” Shannon Litz, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. This means that the most recent test positivity rate reflects the test results for specimens collected from Aug. 9 to Aug. 23.

The COVID-19 information from Knightly detailed that 43.1% of Nye County residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine have initiated their inoculation and 37.6% have completed vaccination.

As for the Nye County Recorder, the staff at this office had been sharing the assessor’s office space since Aug. 23 due to damage sustained at the recorder’s office by the July 25 and 26 storms that pummeled the Pahrump Valley. Repairs are still underway at the recorder’s office and with the assessor’s office closing, the recorder’s, too, is not currently accessible in person. The announcement noted that the closure of the recorder’s office would be effective until further notice.

“A drop box has been set outside the Pahrump office door,” the press release explained. “The Tonopah staff is still in the office and Pahrump office calls are being forwarded. All online service continue to operate as normal. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Nye County Assessor’s Office can be reached by calling the Pahrump office at 775-751-7060 or the Tonopah office at 775-482-8174 or via fax at 775-751-4207 or 775-482-8178. Emails to the office can be sent to assessor@co.nye.nv.us

The Nye County Assessor’s Office website can be found online at www.nyecounty.net by clicking on the “Assessor” link under the “Government” drop-down menu.

The Nye County Recorder’s Office can be reached by calling the Pahrump office at 775-751-6340 or the Tonopah office at 775-48208116 or via fax at 775-482-8111. Emails can be sent to recorder@co.nye.nv.us

The recorder’s office website can be located online at www.nyecounty.net by selecting “Recorder” under the “Government” dropdown menu.

