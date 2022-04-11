51°F
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo accused of domestic battery

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 11, 2022 - 3:17 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2022 - 10:42 am
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, right, stands with his wife Melissa at a Pahrump press conference Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is the subject of a criminal investigation, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Blundo reportedly called 911 at approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 28 in reference to an alleged domestic dispute in progress and disconnected with a dispatcher.

“Deputies responded and an investigation revealed a female alleged Leo Blundo had physically attacked her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia issued a statement Tuesday, saying he would be referring the case to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to investigate or file criminal charges against the commissioner.

“By law, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is legal counsel to the Nye

County Commission,” the statement said. “To avoid the appearance of any impropriety or conflicts of

interest, this matter was referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.”

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz told the Pahrump Valley Times that despite the allegations against Blundo, no arrest has been made.

“It depends on the circumstances and we are looking to make sure that all of our policies were followed,” he said. “If there’s an allegation of physical abuse and there is no evidence to corroborate it, meaning there’s no marks on the alleged victim and the other party said that it didn’t happen, then obviously in order to make an arrest, we would need something to corroborate it and no medics were dispatched.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide information about the alleged victim involved in the incident.

Blundo issued a statement on Friday, April 8.

“Commissioner Blundo denies all false allegations and asks for privacy as he and his wife decide how to best move forward in their marriage.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

THE LATEST
(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont resigned on Satur ...
Nye County treasurer abruptly resigns
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

In a special-called meeting on Monday, Nye County Commissioners appointed Mark Kampf to serve as interim county treasurer. It comes amid the abrupt resignation of Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont who sent an email to county commissioners on Saturday saying he was quitting the job, effective immediately. Prudhont cited widespread dysfunction within the office as his primary reason to step down.

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 s ...
Demonstrators clash over control of animal shelter
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 supporting Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone on Sunday at the junction of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.

Jimmy Romo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Intuitive Souls Bands won the Battle of the Bands.
Pahrump Music Festival attracts 28,000 attendees
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Intuitive Souls Band — a neo-soul, R&B and jazz fusion group — won the Battle of the Bands competition.

Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates begin ...
Republican candidates will meet in upcoming debates
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Republican candidates will sound-off in a series of upcoming town hall debates beginning this month at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump. The debates will be jointly held by the Nye County Republican Party, Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News and KPVM-TV. It’s the third time the three organizations have held debates.

Sixteen neighbors who live near the property at 1130 China Street in Pahrump sent a letter to t ...
Commission rules Pahrump home a ‘public nuisance’
Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Calvada Estate neighbors say livestock, foul conditions at the China Street property are attracting rodents and flies.

Charles Holman and Merrisa Ogden are charged with murder in warrants issued from Nye County. Th ...
2 arrested in Pahrump woman’s fatal overdose
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two of three people sought on murder charges in the drug-related death of a Pahrump woman were arrested this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc. is increasing its residenti ...
Why Valley Electric fees will rise 70 percent next month
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc. is increasing some rates by more than 70 percent in May because of an increase in cost of fuels and other industry regulation initiatives. Here’s how it could affect you.