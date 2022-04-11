Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo accused of domestic battery

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz told the Pahrump Valley Times that despite the allegations against Blundo, no arrest has been made.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, right, stands with his wife Melissa at a Pahrump press conference Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is the subject of a criminal investigation, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Blundo reportedly called 911 at approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 28 in reference to an alleged domestic dispute in progress and disconnected with a dispatcher.

“Deputies responded and an investigation revealed a female alleged Leo Blundo had physically attacked her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia issued a statement Tuesday, saying he would be referring the case to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to investigate or file criminal charges against the commissioner.

“By law, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is legal counsel to the Nye

County Commission,” the statement said. “To avoid the appearance of any impropriety or conflicts of

interest, this matter was referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.”

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz told the Pahrump Valley Times that despite the allegations against Blundo, no arrest has been made.

“It depends on the circumstances and we are looking to make sure that all of our policies were followed,” he said. “If there’s an allegation of physical abuse and there is no evidence to corroborate it, meaning there’s no marks on the alleged victim and the other party said that it didn’t happen, then obviously in order to make an arrest, we would need something to corroborate it and no medics were dispatched.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide information about the alleged victim involved in the incident.

Blundo issued a statement on Friday, April 8.

“Commissioner Blundo denies all false allegations and asks for privacy as he and his wife decide how to best move forward in their marriage.”

