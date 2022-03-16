51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County commissioners want all-paper, hand-counted ballots for upcoming elections

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
March 16, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
Nye County commissioners are urging the county clerk to abandon electronic voting machines in f ...
Nye County commissioners are urging the county clerk to abandon electronic voting machines in favor of all-paper, hand-counted ballots beginning as early as the upcoming primary election on June 14. Shown here in this file photo from 2020, electronic ballots at a polling station in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nye County commissioners are urging the county clerk to abandon electronic voting machines in favor of all-paper, hand-counted ballots beginning as early as the upcoming primary election on June 14.

Commissioners voted unanimously for the measure on Tuesday although logistically it might be impossible to institute with just 90 days before the scheduled primary. Mail ballots are expected to be issued to some voters within weeks, said Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino, whose office largely administers county-wide elections.

“There’s no way right now for me to gauge how many people are going to show up in person, so I will probably have to order an additional 20,000 ballots to have at the polls, even though we’re sending out 31,000,” she said.

No county in the state of Nevada exclusively relies on hand-counted, paper ballots, Merlino said.

The measure might not even be legal. The request from commissioners conflicts with election laws, which require polling stations to offer at least one electronic voting machine to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The item on Tuesday’s agenda said its aim was “to ensure accuracy and transparency of the democratic voting process.”

The Nye County Commission is dominated by Republicans. In recent months, the GOP party has made a broad call to ditch electronic voting machines at polls across the country.

Critics of electronic voting machines say they are ripe for cyber attacks and fraud, despite evidence to support those claims.

This story will be updated.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sam Brown of Reno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visits with Jim Beckham, left, and M ...
Sam Brown enters Nevada’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Army veteran Sam Brown has joined the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, where he will face at least four challengers, including ex-AG Adam Laxalt.

George Vonberndt, 52, stakes his claim at an old vacant storefront in a local shopping plaza. I ...
With no local shelter, Pahrump homeless population faces challenges
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

George Vonberndt, 52, stakes his claim at an old vacant storefront in a local shopping plaza. It’s an area littered with empty applesauce and peanut butter jars, a beat up mattress, a collection of dirty blankets and shopping carts.

(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) Snapped at the Oct. 30 Celebration of Life, this photo sh ...
This Pahrump group helps people grieve
By Jimmy Romo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many are unaware how to grieve over the loss of a loved one. The most common people will say is that they’re fine, but Marcia Savage, lead organizer of GriefShare are Central Valley Baptist Church, says everyone will go through grief.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Emmerich speaks before the Beatty To ...
Beatty officials: Greenlink West an inconvenient problem
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Kevin Emmerich came before the Beatty Town Advisory Committee at its Monday meeting, asking that they consider writing a letter to the Bureau of Land Management in opposition to one of the alternative routes being considered for the Greenlink West transmission line.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near Winchester Avenue and Indole Street ...
2 charged in home invasion on Indole Street
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A man and woman have been arrested after they allegedly invaded an Indole Street home on Thursday morning, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Ruth/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cover of her book was also painted by the ...
Local author draws inspiration from paranormal experiences
By Heather Ruth Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Have you ever had anything happen to you that you just couldn’t explain? Seen something that didn’t make sense or had an encounter with something that you were pretty certain wasn’t human? Ann Lampkin has had several such experiences. So many in fact, that she’s written a book about her encounters.