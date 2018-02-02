Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A look at a sign for the Nye County District Attorney's Office as shown in a photo taken in May.

• Destiny Livingston Doran was charged on Feb. 16, 2017 with eluding peace officer with endangerment to person(s) or property, two counts, a felony; and speeding 41 mph or more over, three counts; failure to drive on right, four counts; unlawfully overtaking of vehicle on right side, two counts; duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property; basic speed; failure to maintain lane; failure to stop at red signal; driving on divided highway; unlawful turn on red; speeding 11 to 20 miles over; aggressive driver; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; and no safety belt, all misdemeanors.

• Gabriel J. Bautista-Garcia was charged on Jan. 16 with aggravated stalking; burglary, two counts; and attempted burglary, all felonies.

• Phillip A. Windholz was charged on Jan. 17 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and certain unlawful acts, a misdemeanor.

• Hayden Craig Oshaunecy was charged on Jan. 22 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia; security for payment of tort liabilities required; and certain unlawful acts, all misdemeanors.

• Joshua Lee Oliveira was charged on Jan. 23 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle; grand larceny of firearm; and ex-felon in possession of firearm(s), all felonies.

• Skylar Marie Stutts was charged on Jan. 19 with giving marijuana to a person under 18 years of age, a gross misdemeanor; and driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, first offense; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

• Ana Karac was charged on Feb. 16, 2017 with no safety belt; speeding, 41 mph or over, four counts; failure to drive on right; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; and failure to stop at red signal, all misdemeanors.

• Veronica Marie Acedo aka Veronica Marie Garcia was charged on Dec. 29, 2017 with unlawful trespass upon land, three counts; harassment; and convicted person failure to register, all misdemeanors.

• Kody Allen Estep was charged on Jan. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol; and speeding 21 to 30 mph over limit, both misdemeanors.

• Alford Joe Hardy was charged on Jan. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense; driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle; no registration; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• James Franklin Carroll Jr. was charged on Jan. 16 with permitting animal to attack animal of another and animal running at large, both misdemeanors.

• Bethany Adkins was charged on Jan. 17 with improper display of license plate(s); operating motor vehicle without registration; operating vehicle with false mark or VIN; no insurance; and driving without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Ronald Edward Burley was charged on Jan. 18 with driving under the influence of alcohol; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Reginal Lee Smith was charged on Jan. 24 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.