Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Brandy Marie Howe was charged on April 18 with burglary, a felony.

• Michael Nogera was charged on April 18 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Jonathan Moriarty-Deyarmond was charged on April 18 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Daniel Joseph Nash was charged on April 18 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jami C. McLeod was charged on April 18 with burglary and obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose, both felonies.

• Marjorie Alexis Jimenez was charged on April 19 with failure to appear, a felony.

• Ricky Lee Flores was charged on April 19 with violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order, a felony.

• Kenneth Emile Jones was charged on April 23 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Santillian was charged on April 23 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Santos Vega was charged on April 23 with offense involving stolen vehicle; possession or sale of document or personal identifying information to establish false status or identity; obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without consent of cardholder, all felonies.

• Brian Roy Miller was charged on April 24 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, a felony; possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor; and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; driving without a valid license; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanor.

• Jeffrey Michael McMahon was charged on April 24 with unlawful use of a controlled substance; and interception and attempted interception of wire communication, both felonies; and stalking, a misdemeanor.

• Alberto Francisco Aguilar Mendoza was charged on April 25 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Danielle Lynn Lillian Hunt was charged on April 16 with following too closely; duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property; and immediate notice to police officer of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, all misdemeanors.

• Kenneth James Willhite Jr., was charged on April 18 with driving under the influence of alcohol; tail lamps required; and driving without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Nathasha Adeline Martinez was charged on April 18 with injury to other property, a misdemeanor.

• David Wayne Phipps was charged on April 18 with domestic battery, and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

• Jacob Scott Jordan was charged on April 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, 11-20 mph over limit, both misdemeanors.

• Stewart Ward was charged on April 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, two counts; and driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, all misdemeanors.

• Solon Willis Johnson was charged on April 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Tobias Mendoza-Fernandez was charged on April 25 with carrying concealed weapon(s), a gross misdemeanor; and violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, eight counts, a misdemeanor.