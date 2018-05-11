Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Eric Nathanial Dent was charged on April 24 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; improper display of license plate(s); and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

• Steven Michael Gerardo was charged on April 26 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Martin B. Meza was charged on April 26 with invasion of the home, a felony.

• Acacia Louise Ochoa was charged on April 26 with burglary and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies; and obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel Eric Caffejian was charged on April 27 with sexual assault upon a child under 14 years of age, four counts; and lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, three counts, both felonies.

• Veronica Marie Acedo was charged on April 27 with violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order, a felony.

• Judson S. Chesley was charged on April 30 with trafficking in schedule I controlled substances, 4 to 14 grams; possession of a controlled substance; opening or maintaining of place for unlawful sale, gift or use of controlled substance; allowing child to be present during commission of certain violations which involve controlled substances other than marijuana; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act; unlawful use of a controlled substance, child abuse or neglect; and unlawful possession of firearm, all felonies.

• James Roger Orvis was charged on April 30 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Christopher Paul Tietjens was charged on April 30 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• William Robert Nichols was charged on April 30 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Sonja Elizabeth Mills was charged on April 26 with child abuse and neglect, a gross misdemeanor.

• Anthony Joseph Paysse was charged on April 26 with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• Kenneth James Willhite Jr., was charged on April 18 with driving under the influence of alcohol; tail lamps required; and driving without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Nathasha Adeline Martinez was charged on April 18 with injury to other property, a misdemeanor.

• David Wayne Phipps was charged on April 18 with domestic battery, and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

• Jacob Scott Jordan was charged on April 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, 11-20 mph over limit, both misdemeanors.

• Stewart Ward was charged on April 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, two counts; and driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, all misdemeanors.

• Solon Willis Johnson was charged on April 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Carrington was charged on April 24 with injury to other property, $25 or more, a misdemeanor.

• Melody J. Casner was charged on April 24 with failure to use due care, and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Tobias Mendoza-Fernandez was charged on April 25 with carrying concealed weapon(s), a gross misdemeanor; and violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, eight counts, a misdemeanor.

• Robert John Osborne was charged on April 26 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Ana Cecilia Rinck was charged on April 26 with battery, three counts, a misdemeanor.

• Amanda Jean Seaton was charged on April 26 with driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, two counts; and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• David Stevens was charged on April 26 with harassment and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.