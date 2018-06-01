Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Reginald Lee Smith was charged on May 1 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and using handheld wireless communications device to type or enter text, send or read data, engage in non-voice communication or engage in voice communications without use of hands-free device, both misdemeanors.

• Michael John Lahey was charged on May 1 with animals running at large, a misdemeanor.

• Acacia Louise Ochoa was charged on May 1 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler James Taylor was charged on May 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm when under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other intoxicating substance, both misdemeanors.

• John Michael Dillman was charged on May 7 with resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Rance Andrew Hendrix was charged on May 7 with vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor.

• Angela Lynn McDonald aka Angela Lynn Cobb aka Angela Lynn Smith was charged on May 7 with obstructing public officer, two counts; and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Albert Millard Heiberger was charged on May 7 with obstructing public officer and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway, both misdemeanors.

• Katherine Kazzar Alexander was charged on May 10 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Eric Wychunas was charged on May 16 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Robert Martin Fancher was charged on May 16 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.