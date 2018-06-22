Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• George Allen Prentiss was charged on May 23 with lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, a felony.

• John Kennedy Ming was charged on May 31 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; and improper display of license plates, both misdemeanors.

• Thomas Jay Clawson was charged on June 6 with burglary, a felony.

• Amy Leeraey Pietrorazio was charged on June 7 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Alon Burrell Booker was charged on June 7 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Kwanzaa Sitaffa Njaka was charged on June 8 with coercion, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Holly Sue Bible was charged on June 11 with child abuse or neglect; and burglary with prior conviction, both felonies; and petit larceny and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Harjinder Kumar was charged on June 11 with robbery; conspiracy to commit robbery; and coercion, all felonies.

• Bobby James Kruse was charged on June 11 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to avoid or delay prosecution of unlawful act and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Angel DeJesus Maldonado was charged on June 14 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia and movement and signals for turning; signal for stopping or decreasing speed, both misdemeanors.

• Dyllan Bozora was charged on June 15 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and offense involving stolen property and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• David Lee Hines was charged on June 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, with prior felony conviction, a felony.

• Christopher Lee-Louis Banning was charged on June 15 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Levi Glenn Cadwell was charged on May 15 with reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jason C. Eskeli was charged on May 16 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler Gene Williams was charged on May 22 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Anthony Palmo was charged on May 22 with resisting public officer, a misdemeanor; and battery upon a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jimmy Ray Saunders was charged on May 23 with battery; coercion; assault; and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Gerald Lee Fraser aka Jerry Frazier was charged on May 24 with having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense, both misdemeanors.

• Garth Brenden James was charged on May 25 with unlawful trespass upon land and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Samantha A. Allen was charged on May 30 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Jennifer R. Stall was charged on June 1 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• John Joseph Moler was charged on June 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph Robert Mondragon was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on June 5 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Theodore Michael Hemphill was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; no registration; and failure to stop at stop sign, all misdemeanors.

• Kenneth Emile Jones was charged on June 5 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Crystal Yvonne Austin was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Jennifer G. Clampit was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Julie Abelar was charged on June 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Douglas Joseph Herich aka Douglas Joseph was charged on June 11 with intimidating public officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor; and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway; operating an off-highway vehicle on highway without valid driver’s license; no insurance; and obstructing a public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Devon A. Stokes was charged on June 14 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Sankona Loveveltemal Graham was charged on June 15 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Monique McCullum was charged on June 15 with discharging firearm out of motor vehicle or structure; and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.