Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Frank Everett Dale was charged on May 21 with failure to appear after admission to bail and offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance, first offense, both felonies.

• Kyle Wayne James Breneman was charged on May 24 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Tammy Lee Little was charged on June 21 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Jose Luzinaris was charged on May 15 with battery on an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Rosemarie Price was charged on June 19 with battery on an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Keith Alan Bradshaw was charged on May 18 with driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive on right, two counts; and basic speed, all misdemeanors.

• Jimmy Ray Saunders was charged on May 23 with battery; coercion; assault; and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Gerald Lee Fraser aka Jerry Frazier was charged on May 24 with having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense, both misdemeanors.

• Ramon Lopez-Diaz was charged on May 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to use turn signal; driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle; all misdemeanors.

• Derrick Micheal Duesing aka Derrick Michael Duesing was charged on May 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol; operation of off-highway vehicle on highway without required equipment; failure to wear helmet on off-highway vehicle on highway; failure to attach registration to off-highway vehicle on highway; and driving without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Garth Brenden James was charged on May 25 with unlawful trespass upon land and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Samantha A. Allen was charged on May 30 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Jennifer R. Stall was charged on June 1 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• John Joseph Moler was charged on June 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph Robert Mondragon was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on June 5 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Theodore Michael Hemphill was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; no registration; and failure to stop at stop sign, all misdemeanors.

• Kenneth Emile Jones was charged on June 5 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Crystal Yvonne Austin was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Jennifer G. Clampit was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Dakota Dailey was charged on June 6 with unlawful taking of a vehicle, a gross misdemeanor; and unsafe turn or stop; failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Julie Abelar was charged on June 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Douglas Joseph Herich aka Douglas Joseph was charged on June 11 with intimidating public officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor; and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway; operating an off-highway vehicle on highway without valid driver’s license; no insurance; and obstructing a public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Darren Chris Eulo was charged on June 11 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts; and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Devon A. Stokes was charged on June 14 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Sankona Loveveltemal Graham was charged on June 15 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Monique McCullum was charged on June 15 with discharging firearm out of motor vehicle or structure; and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• David Lee Hines was charged on June 15 with operation of Moped on highway without registration and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

• Jami Lee Hollinshead was charged on June 15 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Bryon Don Tharp was charged on June 19 with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and provoking assault, all misdemeanors.

• Brickquel Marie Stagmeyer was charged on June 21 with obstructing a public officer and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Katharine Kazzar Alexander was charged on June 21 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.