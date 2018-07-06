Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Cary Paul Dileo was charged on June 25 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony; and conspiracy to commit offense involving stolen vehicle, and possession of dangerous weapon, first offense, both gross misdemeanors.

• Travis L. Murphy was charged on June 25 with grand larceny of motor vehicle; offense involving stolen vehicle, both felonies; and conspiracy to commit offense involving stolen vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• David Hughes Ahern was charged on June 25 with assault with a deadly weapon and habitual criminal, both felonies.

• Christopher James Mach was charged on June 25 with taking property from the person of another under circumstances not amounting to robbery and burglary, both felonies.

• Michael Asa Hughes Coleman was charged on June 25 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and violation of order for protection against domestic violence and harassment, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Raymond Wesley Kenyon was charged on June 28 with prohibited person in possession of firearm, a felony.

• Garth Brenden James was charged on May 25 with unlawful trespass upon land and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Samantha A. Allen was charged on May 30 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Jennifer R. Stall was charged on June 1 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• John Joseph Moler was charged on June 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph Robert Mondragon was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on June 5 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Theodore Michael Hemphill was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; no registration; and failure to stop at stop sign, all misdemeanors.

• Kenneth Emile Jones was charged on June 5 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Crystal Yvonne Austin was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Jennifer G. Clampit was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Dakota Dailey was charged on June 6 with unlawful taking of a vehicle, a gross misdemeanor; and unsafe turn or stop; failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Julie Abelar was charged on June 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Douglas Joseph Herich aka Douglas Joseph was charged on June 11 with intimidating public officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor; and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway; operating an off-highway vehicle on highway without valid driver’s license; no insurance; and obstructing a public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Darren Chris Eulo was charged on June 11 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts; and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Juan Carlos Barbier was charged on June 13 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jason Michael Baldwin was charged on June 13 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Devon A. Stokes was charged on June 14 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Edward Slinger was charged on June 15 with running at large, a misdemeanor.

• Sankona Loveveltemal Graham was charged on June 15 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Monique McCullum was charged on June 15 with discharging firearm out of motor vehicle or structure; and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• David Lee Hines was charged on June 15 with operation of Moped on highway without registration and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

• Jami Lee Hollinshead was charged on June 15 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Teresa Rae Duff was charged on June 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Lisa Diane Colbert was charged on June 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Bryon Don Tharp was charged on June 19 with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and provoking assault, all misdemeanors.

• Brickquel Marie Stagmeyer was charged on June 21 with obstructing a public officer and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Katharine Kazzar Alexander was charged on June 21 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Robert Thomas Tuck was charged on June 25 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Chad Allan Utter was charged on June 25 with stop required on signal of peace officer; basic speed; reckless driving; driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended; vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, six counts, all misdemeanors.

• Ricky Dean Nelson was charged on June 25 with annoying telephone calls, a misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Jeffery was charged on June 27 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Dylan M. Hendrix was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Pierce Kupfer-Jimenez was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.