Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Jermain DeShawn Trotter was charged on May 4 with accessory after the fact to child abuse or neglect, a felony; and obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Robin Lynn-Marie Todisco was charged on June 25 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Kenneth Emile Jones was charged on July 3 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Nathan Michael Harris was charged on July 5 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Elizabeth Ann Smith was charged on July 5 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Donna Lyons was charged on July 9 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, a felony.

• Robin Diane Walters was charged on July 9 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Allyson L. Applegate was charged on July 19 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, both felonies.

• Amber Dawn Davis was charged on July 19 with possession of a controlled substance, three counts; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and unlawful possession of firearm; grand larceny of firearm; grand larceny, all felonies; and obtaining money under false pretenses; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle, all misdemeanors.

• Thomas Jay Clawson was charged on July 19 with burglary; and battery by a prisoner, both felonies; and battery; wrongful possession, abandonment or alteration of cart or serial number; and resisting public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Robert Rudolph-Raleigh Rupp was charged on July 19 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Chad Alan Berkness was charged on July 20 with burglary, three counts; unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label, three counts, both felonies; and unlawful trespass upon land, three counts; obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts; and attempted obtaining money under false pretenses, all misdemeanors.

• Brandi Ann Tassler was charged on July 20 with burglary, three counts; unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label, three counts, both felonies; and unlawful trespass upon land, three counts; obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts; and attempted obtaining money under false pretenses, all misdemeanors.

• Vikki Darlene Bush was charged on July 20 with first degree kidnapping with assistance of child; and burglary, both felonies.

• Michael Granger was charged on July 25 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Patrick M. Mulligan was charged on May 4 with indecent or obscene exposure, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jessica Neala McFadden was charged on July 3 with abuse of an older or vulnerable person, first offense, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Joshua Michael Emerson was charged on July 5 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.

• Gilbert Ortiz was charged on July 9 with battery upon a health care provider, a gross misdemeanor.

• Lynette Dawn Sandquist was charged on July 11 with neglect of an older or vulnerable person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jerry Lynn Duffell was charged on July 12 with damage to prison or jail, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Rosezella Brown was charged with on July 20 with misuse of 9-1-1 system, three counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Amanda Rose Nogera was charged on June 22 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony Peter Provenza was charged on June 25 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Luke P. Nasby was charged on June 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Maja Pantic was charged on June 25 with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy James Persson was charged on June 25 with use of system providing telephone number to be used in emergency when no actual or perceived emergency exists, a misdemeanor.

• Cassie Spurlock was charged on June 25 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Jeffery was charged on June 27 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Dylan M. Hendrix was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Patrick Sparkman was charged on June 28 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Welch was charged on June 28 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Pierce Kupfer-Jimenez was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Kelly Brandon Peart was charged on June 29 with reckless driving; driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended; motorcycle license required; no registration; no insurance; and protective headgear and glasses, all misdemeanors.

• Frank Frederick Heyer was charged on June 29 with unsafe backing, a misdemeanor.

• Vernon Cleve Gofforth was charged on June 29 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, a misdemeanor.

• Mark Wilson was charged on July 2 with battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Zachary Tewsley was charged on July 3 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Angel Farias-Ochoa was charged on July 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; and driving without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Louren Allen King was charged on July 5 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Darren Chris Eulo was charged on July 5 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Alicia Michelle Goretski was charged on July 5 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Bruno Gonzalez-Huerta was charged on July 5 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Matthew Allen Graham was charged on July 5 with battery and injury to property, both misdemeanors.

• Justin Lewis Eyserbeck was charged on July 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense; and failure to stop at stop sign, both misdemeanors.

• Raymundo Garcia was charged on July 5 with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Brenda Murray was charged on July 5 with failure to stop at stop sign, a misdemeanor.

• Brett Alfred Fish was charged on July 5 with obstruction of extinguishment of fire, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on July 6 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on July 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Matthew A. Muir was charged on July 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense; protective headgear and glasses; certain unlawful acts; eluding a peace officer, all misdemeanors.

• Monica Longoria was charged on July 9 with unlawful acts concerning display, operation or registration of motor vehicle; stop lamps required; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Jonathan Mark Lawrence was charged on July 9 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Alexander Bautista was charged on July 9 with disturbing the peace, and assault, both misdemeanors.

• O’Ryan Philip Ray was charged on July 16 with resisting public officer and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Alberto Francisco Aguilar Mendoza was charged on July 17 with offense involving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

• Glenn Gerald Quy was charged on July 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• William Robert Nichols was charged on July 18 with unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, a misdemeanor.

• Freddie Martinez Jr. was charged on July 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; certain unlawful acts; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Aaron Seth Taylor was charged on July 19 with failure of convicted person to notify local law enforcement officer of change of address, a misdemeanor.

• Peggy Lynne Nuss was charged on July 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Paul E. Crenshaw was charged on July 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Adam Thomas Harris was charged on July 23 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended; tail lamps required; and license plate lamp required, all misdemeanors.

• Christina Renae Robison was charged on July 24 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended, a misdemeanor.

• Gina Louise Bustillos was charged on July 25 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler Richard Anderson was charged on July 25 with domestic battery; injury to property; and assault, two counts, all misdemeanors.