Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney’s office provided the information.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Sarah R. Klawitter was charged on Oct. 30 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of dangerous drug with prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

• Frank Garcia Jr., was charged on Nov. 6 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, a felony; and driving under the influence of controlled substance and/or with prohibited substance in blood; driving without a valid license; failure to decrease speed; driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic; and approach to stopped authorized emergency vehicle making use of flashing lights, all misdemeanors.

• Christerpher D. Dillon was charged on Oct. 23 with injury to other property, a misdemeanor.

• Ashley M. Hansen was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ronald Wayne Anderson was charged on Oct. 22 with child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, domestic battery and violation of order for protection against domestic violence, both misdemeanors.

• Justin DeWayne Jenkins was charged on Oct. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Zachery Michael Linscott was charged on Oct. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on Oct. 30 with misuse of 9-1-1 system, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Summer Alicia Grubb was charged on Oct. 30 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Karl Orion Patterson was charged on Oct. 31 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony James Cozad was charged on Nov. 1 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Everardo L. Avelar Jr., was charged on Nov. 1 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Steven David Thompson was charged on Nov. 1 with domestic battery, three counts, a misdemeanor.

• Barbara Thompson was charged on Nov. 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Steven D. Ward was charged on Nov. 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Casey James Fitzpatrick was charged on Nov. 6 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Donna Wosk was charged on Nov. 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Tresa Lyn Wosk was charged on Nov. 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Hannah Mares was charged on Nov. 6 with battery, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Antonia Elpidia Crawford was charged on Nov. 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Nathan Stirland was charged on Nov. 13 with driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended; and safety belts and shoulder harness assembly, both misdemeanors.

• Tyler James Crihfield was charged on Nov. 13 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Scott P. Brady was charged on Nov. 13 with theft of services, a misdemeanor.

• Michael James Liebig was charged on Nov. 14 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.

• Mary Elizabeth Osten was charged on Nov. 14 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kristopher L. Pontillo was charged on Nov. 14 with battery on an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jayme McCoy was charged on Nov. 14 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.

• Joshua Paul Gerecke was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Michelle Irene Doran was charged on Nov. 20 with invasion of the home, a felony; and domestic battery, battery, and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.